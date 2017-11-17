Menu
Your invitation to sample seven of the best

Helen Spelitis
by

SEVEN talented chefs will descend on the Ipswich region this weekend for a unique, exclusive event - and you're invited.

Tickets are still on sale for the final chapter of Chefs in the City 2017 with the grand finale hosted by Spicers Hidden Vale at Grandchester on Sunday.

Guests will enjoy a seven course meal where each head chef from the Spicers' retreats serving up their unique speciality, under the stars at the country retreat.

 

Spicers Hidden Vale Homage restaurant head chef Ash Martin.
Spicers Hidden Vale Homage restaurant head chef Ash Martin.

Ash Martin, Head Chef at Homage Restaurant Spicers Hidden Vale, wouldn't reveal his dish but said his cooking is inspired by nature using open fire and smoking techniques.

That style reflects the overall theme at Hommage where everything is freshly grown and raised on the property.

Every Spicers restaurant is unique and on Sunday, each chef will present a signature dish.

"It's a healthy competition between the chefs," Ash said.

"We each get up and talk about our dishes. The guests won't be disappointed."

Space is limited, so head to eventbrite.com and search Chefs in the City On Tour.

Tickets from $235.

Spicers Hidden Vale Homage restaurant head chef Ash Martin.
Spicers Hidden Vale Homage restaurant head chef Ash Martin.

