Your in-depth Queensland budget day guide for Ipswich region

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos - JUNE 15, 2021. Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick speaks during a state budget media briefing at Parliament House. Mr Dick will today deliver his second state budget. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

THE Ipswich region is one of the state’s big winners in this year’s Queensland budget with Treasurer Cameron Dick confirming a raft of announcements during the annual lockdown in the state parliament.

The Times can confirm schools and infrastructure projects are high on the budget agenda with hundreds of millions committed for education, roadworks, health and roads from Ipswich to Gatton, Boonah, Laidley and Esk.

By far the biggest commitment went to the $654m stage two of the Southern Queensland Correctional Precinct development. A total of $320m was set aside for fiscal year 2021-2022. This project will allow the creation of a new 1000-bed correctional centre focusing on health and rehabilitation to reduce reoffending.

The Mater and Ipswich hospitals also scored big dollars, with $177m for the development and expansion of an emergency department, intensive care unit and maternity services at the former and a further $101.2m for construction projects to expand and improve facilities at the Ipswich Hospital, including a new mental health unit.

Meanwhile, the Ipswich Satellite Hospital project has $265m for delivery of seven satellite hospitals to manage demand and capacity while continuing to safely manage patients via alternative models of care.

Springfield Central train station will get $22.5m in 2021-22 out of a $44.5m total spend to upgrade the park ‘n’ ride facility. This aims to deliver about 1100 parking spaces in the precinct.

The Oxley Priority Development Area project has $15.2m out of a mooted $32m spend to develop the former Oxley Secondary College site into a residential estate to facilitate economic development and community benefits.

Bellbird Park State Secondary College received one of the larger education commitments with $15.4m set aside for the construction of additional learning spaces.

INFRASTRUCTURE AND BUSINESS PROJECTS

The Somerset Dam upgrade gets $2.3m out of a $21.1m total spend to continue planning works for dam improvements to comply with safety standards for extreme weather events.

Mount Crosby East Bank Substation and enabling works will benefit from $15.8m to improve flood resilience at the Mount Crosby East Bank Water Treatment Plant. This includes the addition of a new substation.

Swanbank E overhauls and other projects get $15.2m in 2021-22 to maintain existing assets, including a major overhaul and for other works.

The Lowood Minden Road SEQ Trade Enterprise Spine link has $679,840 in 2021-22 from a total of $1.7 million to improve safety.

The Glenore Grove Substation upgrade receives $2.9m and the Ripley Valley Priority Development Area Infrastructure has $10.2m.

HEALTH AND EMERGENCY SERVICES

About $2.5m out of a $5m total spend will go towards the new 24/7 Ripley Ambulance Station and Local Ambulance Service Network Office to support delivery of pre-hospital ambulance responses services.

Also in Ripley, the area’s new police facility gets $500,000 of a $25m total spend to progress works and the Park Centre for Mental Health, Treatment, Research and Education gets $1.6m as part of a $2.2m commitment for construction projects to improve facilities.

EDUCATION

Glenala State High School has $5.9m of a $15.5m total spend to construct a new building for additional learning spaces, upgrade skills development and training facilities and upgrade the existing hall facility.

Ripley Valley State Secondary College has $9.6m for its continued growth.

Ipswich State High School receives $5.5m for a new building to house additional learning spaces and Aratula State School has $900,000 to upgrade an existing amenities block.

Walloon State School has $1.5m for its $5.2m additional learning spaces project and about $2m will go to Rosewood State High School to build additional learning spaces.

And The Metal Trades, Manufacturing and Robotics Centre expansion scores $3.3m of a $7m total spend for new facilities at the Ipswich Tafe campus in Bundamba.

SPORTS AND RECREATION

Sports and recreation commitments include $542,500 for the Toogoolawah Multipurpose Facility and $696,000 for the Fairways Park playground project including the addition of a dog off -leash park and car park.

Lake Moogerah Caravan Park facilities upgrade project gets $811,200 to deliver park facilities that provide a high-quality experience for visitors who come to spend time enjoying outdoor activities in this area.

Maroon Outdoor Education Centre has $1m for a more efficient septic system; Hardings Paddock Community Hut will get $256,000; and Wander @ The Overflow receives $143,000 in 2021-22 out of a $1.6m total spend for up to five sustainable and self-contained eco accommodation pods to complement the winery and event operations.