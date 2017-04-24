Your guide to what's open on Anzac Day in Ipswich

Many Ipswich pubs will be open for Anzac Day.

THOUSANDS of Ipswich locals will wake up early to attend official Anzac Day commemorations tomorrow.

Despite Anzac Day being a public holiday, a number of businesses will be open to cater to those who are out and about.

We have compiled a brief list of where you can do the shopping, grab a coffee or a bite to eat in the centre of Ipswich throughout the day.

Hotels and pubs:

Racehorse Hotel : The bistro is open from 11.30am-3pm and 5.30pm-9pm while the gaming room and bar open from 1pm.

PA Hotel: Plantations will open at 10am for coffee and cake, lunch is available from 12pm and Tap'd will open from 1pm. Char'd will open for dinner from 4pm.

Coronation Hotel : From 10am until late.

Prince of Wales Hotel : From 1pm until late.

: From 1pm until late. Orion Hotel: Anzac Day breakfast from 6am with a gold coin donation. Open until midnight (regular hours).

Supermarkets and shopping centres:

Riverlink Shopping Centre: Both shopping malls will be closed. Some external shops and restaurants may operate so best to check with them directly

Both shopping malls will be closed. Some external shops and restaurants may operate so best to check with them directly Booval Fair: CLOSED

CLOSED Brassall Shopping Centre: CLOSED

CLOSED Orion Shopping Centre: Retailers are closed, but some restaurants will be opening

Retailers are closed, but some restaurants will be opening Redbank Plaza: CLOSED

CLOSED Woolworths Yamanto: CLOSED

CLOSED Coles : CLOSED

: CLOSED Aldi : CLOSED (All Ipswich stores)

: CLOSED (All Ipswich stores) IGA West Ipswich: 6am - 10pm

Cafes and restaurants:

Fourthchild Café: 6.30am-3.30pm

6.30am-3.30pm Nourish Café: 4am - 11.30am

4am - 11.30am Tower Central Café: CLOSED

CLOSED Queens Park Café: 9am-2pm

9am-2pm Cactus Espresso Bar: 8am-11am

Attractions: