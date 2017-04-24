Your guide to what's open on Anzac Day in Ipswich

THOUSANDS of Ipswich locals will wake up early to attend official Anzac Day commemorations tomorrow.
Despite Anzac Day being a public holiday, a number of businesses will be open to cater to those who are out and about.
We have compiled a brief list of where you can do the shopping, grab a coffee or a bite to eat in the centre of Ipswich throughout the day.
Hotels and pubs:
- Racehorse Hotel: The bistro is open from 11.30am-3pm and 5.30pm-9pm while the gaming room and bar open from 1pm.
- PA Hotel: Plantations will open at 10am for coffee and cake, lunch is available from 12pm and Tap'd will open from 1pm. Char'd will open for dinner from 4pm.
- Coronation Hotel: From 10am until late.
- Prince of Wales Hotel: From 1pm until late.
- Orion Hotel: Anzac Day breakfast from 6am with a gold coin donation. Open until midnight (regular hours).
Supermarkets and shopping centres:
- Riverlink Shopping Centre: Both shopping malls will be closed. Some external shops and restaurants may operate so best to check with them directly
- Booval Fair: CLOSED
- Brassall Shopping Centre: CLOSED
- Orion Shopping Centre: Retailers are closed, but some restaurants will be opening
- Redbank Plaza: CLOSED
- Woolworths Yamanto: CLOSED
- Coles: CLOSED
- Aldi: CLOSED (All Ipswich stores)
- IGA West Ipswich: 6am - 10pm
Cafes and restaurants:
- Fourthchild Café: 6.30am-3.30pm
- Nourish Café: 4am - 11.30am
- Tower Central Café: CLOSED
- Queens Park Café: 9am-2pm
- Cactus Espresso Bar: 8am-11am
Attractions:
- Ipswich Art Gallery From 12pm-5pm
- Ipswich Library CLOSED
- Limelight Cinema: 1.30pm - 9.45pm
- Event Cinemas Orion: From 1.30pm
- Cineplex Redbank Plaza: From 1.30pm