Your guide to this weekend's Canungra Show

AUSTRALIAN band Mental As Anything will be just one of the many attractions which will entertain the crowd at the Canungra Show this Saturday.

The band will take the audience on a whirlwind trip back to the 1970s and 80s by performing some of their biggest hits such as Live It Up, Rock and Roll Music, The Nips Are Getting Bigger and He's Just No Good For You.

They will be taking to the stage at 9.30pm.

For more information about the show, log onto www.canungrashowsociety.org/

Here is the run down of this weekend's show, so you can best plan your day:

Tickets:

Adults - $15

Family (2 adults, 3 children) - $35

Aged pensioners and children (3 - 15 years) - $5

Discounted tickets online at www.ticketebo.com.au/canshow

There will be fun for kids of all ages at the show. Istock

Canungra Showgrounds

8.30am

Horse classes commence

Stud beef cattle classes commence

Viv's Animal Farm - Free interactive animal nursery9am

Bottle feeding - Viv's Animal Farm

Woodchop program commences

9am - 5pm

Pavilion open for viewing

Historical display open in Pavilion

Matt Bird chainsaw carving

Professor Wallace's Puppets (see display for times)

9am - 4pm

Visit Canungra tent open - Try local produce, find out about the community, enjoy cooking demonstrations. See board for demonstration times.

Luke's Reptile Kingdom

11am

FAD Cheer and Dance Canungra performance

11.30am

Shearing show - Viv's Animal Farm

Ute muster entries close

12pm

Ute muster judging commences

12.30pm

All main ring events stop for lunch

Grand Parade and official welcome

1pm

Main ring events commence

2pm

Canungra State School Choir (stage 1)

2.20pm

Canungra State School Band (stage 1)

3pm

Tamborine Mountain State High School Band (stage 1)

6pm

Bottle Feeding - Viv's Animal Farm

Kids will be able to get up close with lots of baby animals at the Canungra Show. Christopher Chan GLA040312MARK

Moriarty Park from 8am

9am

Miniature goat classes commence

9am - 2pm

Historical car display

Emergency Services display

Fine Arts Pavilion open for viewing

Dogs Show classes

Free Cruizey camel rides

Colleen Lavender demonstration at Fine Arts Pavilion

10am - 2pm

Free bubble football sponsored by Canungra Dental

Free laser skirmish

Flyball for dogs - Follow the barks to find the fun!

11am

Box ute and billy cart entries close

11.15am

Box ute and billy cart judging commence

12pm

Billy cart mini races

Sally Skelton, who appeared on The Voice, will be appearing at the Canungra Show on August 25. Mark Cranitch

Music From 4pm till late!

4pm - Haystack Mountain Hermits (Stage 1) - Tamworth Country Music Festival 2018 Busking Champions

Grab a chair or picnic rug and enjoy the music in the main ring from 5pm;

5pm - The Point 0 Five (stage 2)

6.30pm - Sally Skelton - 2018 The Voice Semi-Finalist

7.30pm - Fireworks

8.00pm - Electrik Lemonade - Hip Hop/Funk

9.30pm - Mental As Anything