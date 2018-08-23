Your guide to this weekend's Canungra Show
AUSTRALIAN band Mental As Anything will be just one of the many attractions which will entertain the crowd at the Canungra Show this Saturday.
The band will take the audience on a whirlwind trip back to the 1970s and 80s by performing some of their biggest hits such as Live It Up, Rock and Roll Music, The Nips Are Getting Bigger and He's Just No Good For You.
They will be taking to the stage at 9.30pm.
For more information about the show, log onto www.canungrashowsociety.org/
Here is the run down of this weekend's show, so you can best plan your day:
Tickets:
Adults - $15
Family (2 adults, 3 children) - $35
Aged pensioners and children (3 - 15 years) - $5
Discounted tickets online at www.ticketebo.com.au/canshow
Canungra Showgrounds
8.30am
Horse classes commence
Stud beef cattle classes commence
Viv's Animal Farm - Free interactive animal nursery9am
Bottle feeding - Viv's Animal Farm
Woodchop program commences
9am - 5pm
Pavilion open for viewing
Historical display open in Pavilion
Matt Bird chainsaw carving
Professor Wallace's Puppets (see display for times)
9am - 4pm
Visit Canungra tent open - Try local produce, find out about the community, enjoy cooking demonstrations. See board for demonstration times.
Luke's Reptile Kingdom
11am
FAD Cheer and Dance Canungra performance
11.30am
Shearing show - Viv's Animal Farm
Ute muster entries close
12pm
Ute muster judging commences
12.30pm
All main ring events stop for lunch
Grand Parade and official welcome
1pm
Main ring events commence
2pm
Canungra State School Choir (stage 1)
2.20pm
Canungra State School Band (stage 1)
3pm
Tamborine Mountain State High School Band (stage 1)
6pm
Bottle Feeding - Viv's Animal Farm
Moriarty Park from 8am
9am
Miniature goat classes commence
9am - 2pm
Historical car display
Emergency Services display
Fine Arts Pavilion open for viewing
Dogs Show classes
Free Cruizey camel rides
Colleen Lavender demonstration at Fine Arts Pavilion
10am - 2pm
Free bubble football sponsored by Canungra Dental
Free laser skirmish
Flyball for dogs - Follow the barks to find the fun!
11am
Box ute and billy cart entries close
11.15am
Box ute and billy cart judging commence
12pm
Billy cart mini races
Music From 4pm till late!
4pm - Haystack Mountain Hermits (Stage 1) - Tamworth Country Music Festival 2018 Busking Champions
Grab a chair or picnic rug and enjoy the music in the main ring from 5pm;
5pm - The Point 0 Five (stage 2)
6.30pm - Sally Skelton - 2018 The Voice Semi-Finalist
7.30pm - Fireworks
8.00pm - Electrik Lemonade - Hip Hop/Funk
9.30pm - Mental As Anything