Your guide to New Years Eve 2017 in Ipswich and Springfield

THERE is plenty happening on New Years Eve on Sunday in Ipswich.

Here's a guide for families, party-goers and those looking to get out on the town.

Transport:

REVELLERS heading out to celebrate the New Year tomorrow can travel to their party destination for free.

From 8.45pm tomorrow until 5.30am on Monday, party-goers can travel for free on board all bus, train and ferry services in the Southeast, excluding the airport line.

After 5pm tomorrow, Springfield and Ipswich lines will run from Roma St every half-hour with some additional services operating after the 8.30pm and midnight fireworks at South Bank.

Before 5pm, they will operate hourly from the first service until 5pm.

After midnight, Ipswich line trains will leave Roma St at 1am, 1.07am, 1.22am (to Sherwood), 1.30am (to Rosewood), 1.37am (to Sherwood), 1.52am (to Sherwood) and 2am.

Springfield trains will depart Roma St at 12.45am, 12.52am, 1.15am and 1.45am.

Brisbane River Ferry services will be disrupted between 8.20pm and 1.15am during firework displays.

To plan your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day travel check the journey planner on the website at: www.translink.com.au or call 131230.

Business trading hours:

Australia Post Office (Brisbane Street): Closed from December 29 to January 2.

Booval Fair: January 1 10am-4pm

Brassall Shopping Centre: Open 7am to midnight until December 23, 9am to 6pm on Sunday, December 24. Closed Christmas Day.

Open 9am to 6pm on December 27, 7am to 9pm December 28 to December 30. Check with specialty stores for individual hours.

Cactus Espresso: Closed New Year's Day. Returning to normal trading hours from January 2.

Dovetails: Closed New Year's Day. Normal trading hours for all other days.

Fourthchild: Open 7am to 3pm on December 31. Closed on New Year's Day.

Heisenberg Haus: Open on December 28 to 31. Closed New Year's Day. Return to normal trading hours from January 2.

Orion Springfield Central: 10am to 4pm on December 31 and January 1.

Pumpyard Bar and Brewery: Closed from December 25 to January 4. Return to normal trading hours from January 5.

Rafter and Rose: Closed from Sunday, December 31 to Wednesday, January 3.

Redbank Plains Town Square: Major stores from 9am to 6pm and specialty stores from 10am to 4pm on January 1.

Riverlink: Open from 9am to 5pm on Saturday, December 30 and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, December 31 to Monday January 1.

Terry White Chemmart (Ipswich City Square): Closed Sunday, December 31. Return to normal trading hours from Tuesday, January 2.

Yamanto Shopping Village: open normal trading hours. Check with individual stores as hours may vary. Visit yamantoshoppingvillage.

New Years Eve: New Years Eve at North Ipswich Reserve

Weather:

THERE'S a chance thunderstorms and heavy rain putting a dampener on New Year's Eve celebrations this Sunday night.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Janine Yuasa said there was a high likelihood of rain starting from late afternoon on New Year's Eve.

That will follow what is likely to be a hot and humid weekend, with temperatures in the mid 30s expected on Saturday.

"There's an outside chance of some thundery rain very late on Saturday or early Sunday," Ms Yuasa said.

"But it's Sunday, with another trough coming through, that we are more likely to see a storm which could ruin people's plans to watch the fireworks on New Year's Eve.

"If it comes it will be late afternoon and early evening. In terms of severity, there will be some severe storms around, but the biggest risk is in potentially heavy rain."

If today feels hot and muggy, you might want to find a nice air-conditioned room or a pool tomorrow.

The mercury is set to climb to 36 degrees and - believe it or not - humidity is also set to increase.

Showers are likely to linger around Ipswich at least undtil mid-way through next week, with temperatures fluctuating between the low-to-mid-30s.

Rob and Nez Gaden with Sadie, Asha, Elka at the Ipswich New Years Eve celebration at North Ipswich Reserve. Rob Williams

What's on:

Ipswich New Years Eve celebrations

North Ipswich Reserve, 43 The Terrace North Ipswich

CELEBRATE New Year's Eve in style with free children's rides, roving entertainment, food stalls, live music with the Radio Club Band and a brilliant fireworks finale at North Ipswich Reserve.

Join in the fun as the main stage erupts into a fantastic, larger-than-life, action-packed evening featuring the Smurfette's Journey stage show, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the Larrikin Puppets and Stuntman Jim.

It starts at 5pm on Sunday and festivities wrap up at 9.30pm.

Live Louder New Years Eve

Robelle Domain Parklands, Springfield Central

BRING the friends and family along to Robelle Domain Parklands this New Year's Eve and celebrate with the whole Greater Springfield community.

The festivities will be kicking off at 5pm featuring carnival rides, a range of food and beverage stalls and fantastic live music. The evening will wrap up with a fantastic fireworks show at 9pm.

Springlake Hotel New Years Eve party

Sprinlake Hotel, Springfield Lakes

FFEATURING the music of The Cajje Project, ring in the new year at the Springlake Hotel for a jam-packed night.

From 8pm, enjoy live music, giveaways and prizes, complimentary snacks and nibbles and a fantastic night out to wrap up the year.

Contact the Springlake Hotel to book the free courtesy bus or call 07 3436 2100.

New Years Eve at Johnny Ringo's

Brisbane St, Ipswich

RANGA the bucking bull is having a rest ahead of what is expected to be wild west New Years Eve celebration at Johnny Ringo's Ipswich on December 31.

Tickets are $49 and include a drinks, beer, wine, champagne and spirits, and canapes package between 7 and 10pm. Entry after 10pm is $10 and the party is open until 5am on New Years Day.

Already 200 tickets have been sold but the event will be capped at 300 people.

Go to the Johnny Ringo's Ipswich Facebook page for more details.

NYE Jungle Party

Orion Hotel, 1 Main St, Springfield Central

GET wild this New Year's Eve at the Orion Hotel with live music from DJ Quinny and release your inner Krakin.

For more information visit the Orion Hotel Facebook event page.

It's all happening on December 31, from 8:00pm to 3:00am

New Years Eve at Racehorse Hotel

Racehorse Hotel, Bundamba

THERE is plenty happening at the Racehorse Hotel on New Years Eve.

Australia's best Pink tribute show will run from 9pm to 1.30am.

There's also the first live act to create a concept show featuring mashups of the best 80's and 90's hits in one epic show from 8pm to 2am.

UFC 219 is the final UFC for the year and it has a cracking line up of fights headlined by Cyborg vs Holm. Can anyone beat Cyborg, find out at the Racehorse.

Live and loud music will be on the massive screens from 10am to 3pm.

See the Racehorse Hotel Facebook page for more information.