Your guide to change-of-season fashion survival

A SPLASH of denim, a sprinkling of cashmere, a good serving of whatever else is already in the wardrobe, mix it together and behold the capsule southeast Queensland winter wardrobe.

Based on fundamentals of "it's not even that cold" and temperatures that rarely dip below 10 degrees, dressing for the cooler months in the southeast is much like getting dressed in the rest of the year, only with a few tweaks.

While there hasn't been a sign of a cool change this season just yet and in the hope it's not far away, it pays to be prepared in the wardrobe department for the seasons to change.

Here's a little fail-proof recipe that works for both men and women to create the ultimate autumn/winter capsule collection best suited for the southeast.

Just add colours, prints, textures and accessories to taste.

women's clothing isolated on white background( with clipping path) bonetta

Ingredients:

All-year round T-shirts (most likely already in the back of a drawer) in grey marle, black and white shades

Cashmere anything, for example, cardigans, snoods and scarves

Denim, definitely jeans and jackets for the more daring

A classic blazer or dinner jacket with pants or trousers to suit

Button-down shirts in linen, high-quality cotton and even a splash of silk

Whatever else is in the wardrobe

Open suitcase with casual female winter clothes on wooden table. Top view LeszekCzerwonka

Method:

Happily for southeast Queenslanders, the difference between a spring/summer and autumn/winter wardrobe can be easily achieved in an afternoon online shopping or a few hours at well-loved department store.

The addition of some simple cover-ups, some classic cashmere and basic layering essentials can transform summer essentials into a highly effective winter capsule wardrobe.

The classic T-shirts, light-weight layers and trust-worthy denim staples that were depended on when temperatures were pushing 40 degrees are still in high demand, only with some industry-insider tweaks.

It's hardly freezing in the southeast in winter so a denim jacket, relaxed hoody jumper or even some slightly more luxe cashmere can be added over T-shirts to transform summer staples across the seasons.

For relaxed day-time outfits, denim jeans mixed with T-shirts and cover-ups are ideal but the look can be dressed up with high-quality button down shirts. If it's flannelette, put it away.

Take the outfit to the next level by swapping-shirts for something with a collar, jumpers for jackets or blazers and jeans for pants or slacks.

It pays to invest in a series of cuts and shapes of trousers like straight (self-explanatory), palazzo (wide-leg and super dramatic), cigarette (a relaxed, loose fit) and high-waisted or cropped (both also self-explanatory).

Accessorise with jewellery, belts, scarves, bags and shoes to suit and, voila, a southeast Queensland winter capsule wardrobe is created.

It's a simple and fail-proof method that allows for layers to be stripped off when midday temperatures peak at a comfortable 22 degrees.

Baste throughout the season with one-off and unique wardrobe finds and enjoy best served with winter sunshine and typical warm days.