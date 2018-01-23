Your guide to Australia Day in Ipswich, Springfield

Fernvale Bakery baker Bradley Gordon is famous for his Vegemite and cheese pie.

IT'S going to be hot and sunny with the chance of only isolated showers, there are a bounty of events to keep families and revellers entertained and some stores are staying open for all the pie and lamington needs on Australia Day.

From a bumper events guide, weather, what's open and closed and transport disruptions, here's everything you need to know to celebrate Australia Day in Ipswich and Springfield on Friday.

Transport disruptions

On Australia Day, Friday 26 January, most services will run to a normal Sunday and public holiday timetable, Translink advises.

Bus Route 529 from Toogoolawah to Ipswich via Esk, Fernvale, Pine Mountain and Riverlink will operate on the normal Saturday timetable.

What's open

Riverlink Shopping Centre will open from 10am to 4pm but major stores, cinemas and restaurants may have individual trading hours.

Woolworths at Booval Shopping Centre will trade from 9am to 6pm and Big W from 9am to 4pm.

Coles Silkstone and Coles on Brisbane St in Ipswich will open from 9am to 6pm.

Redbank Plaza will open from 9am to 6pm.

Town Square Redbank Plains will open from 9am to 6pm for major stores and 10am to 4pm for speciality stores.

IGA West Ipswich will open from 6am to 10pm.

Weather

It's going to be warm and mostly sunny on Friday. Luka Kauzlaric

IPSWICH residents shouldn't rule out hearing the odd rumble later this week and on Australia Day.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak said it would be coming from the sky as isolated showers and potential thunderstorms were threatening to put a dampener on the festivities.

He said any rain wouldn't last long, however, with cloudy conditions expected to be isolated with rain moving away quickly to make for sunny conditions for the rest of Australia Day.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 32C on Wednesday, the highest all week, before dropping down to maximums of 31 on Friday and Saturday and 30C by Sunday leading into Monday.

They're right in line with Ipswich's January maximum average of 32.1C.

The rain is forecast to move in by Thursday and stick about at least until next Monday while cloudy conditions that started on the weekend are expected to persist today and on Wednesday.

"Towards the end of the week we are expecting to see an increase in showers and the odd thunderstorm from about Thursday onwards," Mr Balzak said.

"Those showers are storms are moving in from the west rather than the east which is unusual. We would normally expect them to come from the south west areas.

"It's different in that they are less likely to be severe."

He said showers and storms would be hit and miss on Friday and throughout the weekend.

"It means they will be popping up in one suburb but not the next," Mr Balzak said.

"We could be hearing the odd rumble on Thursday and Australia Day but showers will be very isolated at this stage and will take a sting out of the maximum temperatures.

"It will reach 32 before the end of the week which is reasonable typical for this time of year.

"While there will be the odd shower and storm lurking around, they won't be all day and most of the day will be fairly sunny."

What's on

There are plenty of activities happening around Ipswich and Springfield. Kevin Farmer

Enjoy a swim

Bundamba, Leichhardt, Goodna and Rosewood, 10am-4pm

Cool off with free entry to pools such as Bundamba Swim Centre, Georgie Conway Leichhardt Community Swim Centre, Goodna Aquatic Centre and Rosewood Swim Centre.

There will also be lucky door prizes and sausage sizzle at all pools.

This is an alcohol- and smoke-free family event and no glass will be permitted.

Cricket on the Circle

Robelle Domain Parklands, Springfield, 2pm-8pm

This free event includes Cricket on the Circle at 2pm, market stalls until 8pm, fireworks and a movie on the big TV at 6.30pm.

Take a dunk

Racehorse Hotel, 11am

Enjoy a dunk tank so bring a towel if someone in the family is a good shot because you will end up in the water. Lamington and pie-eating competition both for adults and children.

To book, call 3212 3222.

Race a LEGO car

Ipswich Art Gallery, 10am-5pm

Have fun at Ipswich Art Gallery's Built for Speed exhibition.

Build your own car from LEGO and race it down ramps and slick tracks. Cost is $5 a person or $15 for a family pass (up to five people).

Free tribute show

Brothers Leagues Club Ipswich, 6. 30pm

The Prime Ministers of Australia Show is two hours of Aussie rock classics.

Then keep the party rolling with Nine Lives, from 9.30pm

Don't miss delicious Australia Day lunch, dinner specials.

Call 07 3817 2999.

Aussie Day Springfield Markets

Robelle Domain Parklands

This year's Australia Day celebrations will feature the Springfield Markets in addition to the annual Australia Day Quick Bash cricket match and fireworks.

The markets and cricket match will kick off at 2:00pm before featuring a movie on the big screen, followed by fireworks at 6:30pm.

Anyone interested in playing in the cricket match should visit the Australia Day Quick Bash Cricket Facebook page, with names to be drawn on Monday, January 22.

If it's a warm day, don't forget to bring your swimmers for a dip in the Orion Lagoon which will also be open until 10:00pm.

For more information about the event, visit the Aussie Day Springfield Markets event page.

Australia Day celebrations

Springlake Hotel

Springlake Hotel guarantees fun for the whole family at this year's Australia Day celebrations.

Kicking off at 1pm, the hotel will offer a range of children's activities and entertainment, as well as an Aussie barbecue and full access to the hotel's bistro.

There will also be free Zoopa Dooper ice blocks, a pavlova and lamington eating competition and other giveaways.

If staying indoors and keeping cool sounds like your way to enjoy time with your family, then Australia Day at Springlake Hotel is the place to be.

Bookings are essential. To register, call: 3436 2100.

Straya Day Pool Party 2018

Orion Hotel

Straya Day 2017 was a huge hit with locals lat year and this year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The Straya Day 2018 will bring back the two pools with a pool bar, a Rock, Paper, Scissor competition with a $500 first prize, Australian Rock tribute band Oz Rock, an Orion Top 50, prizes for best dressed and DJ Tua and DJ Clariti on until close.

To find out more information about the event call 3470 5549 or visit the Orion Hotel website.

Australia Day

Springfield Tavern

Don your Mullet, sweatbands, singlets and thongs as part of the Springfield Tavern's Australia Day celebrations.

The tavern will kick off its Australia Day celebrations at 12pm with a pig on the spit, starting at $10 for a pot and pork roll.

The free full-day event will include prizes and giveaways throughout the day, as well as the Aussie Rock Duo from 2pm and a DJ from 8pm until late.

For more information visit the Springfield Tavern Facebook event page or call: 3818 2822.