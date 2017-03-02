Your guide to a great night out

There's plenty of entertainment on in Ipswich this weekend.

THURSDAY

Brothers Leagues Club / Morning Melodies / Baby Boomer Party Band is performing from 11am in the Sports Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music.

Goodna Services Club/ Live music from 11am-2pm.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Royal Mail Jam Session.

FRIDAY

Goodna Services Club/ Live music in the Sky Stage from 8pm-midnight.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Little Billy Band from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music, from 8pm. Entry as per RSL policy.

Brothers Leagues Club/Kaffene will perform from 8pm in the OBar followed by Hippopotamus in the Sports Bar from 9.30pm.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / Entertainment every Friday, karaoke every second Friday from 7pm.

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music on the Sky Stage. Free entry.

Brothers Leagues Club/ Live music to be performed by Double Vision in the O Bar at 8pm, with Men Behaving Loudly playing at 9.30pm in the Sports Bar.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Fiona Boyes 1-4pm and Blues Arcadia 4-7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, 6.30-10.30pm. Entry as per RSL policy.

SUNDAY

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music / James Southwell Band featuring Charlie Wooton from New Orleans from 2pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music from 3-7pm.

Goodna Services Club/ Live music from from 5-9pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music / Hot Rocks and the Rockettes are set to perform from 2pm in the O Bar followed by the MusiQue Guitar and Vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.