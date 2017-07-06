Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

THURSDAY

Springlake Hotel / Free pool all day plus a regular meat tray giveaway from 3-5pm.

Brothers Leagues Club/ Chris Doyle will perform live from 11am.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich/ Live music from 11am with Bob Mildren.

Goodna Services Club/Live music from 11am-2pm performed by Darrin Leigh.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna/Live music, Enjoy a Royal Mail Jam Session with Dillion Jams from 3.30pm-7pm.

Commercial Hotel Redbank/888 Poker League free every Tuesday and Thursday, 10am registration for 11am start. $150 cash prize.

FRIDAY

Springlake Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd/Free barbecue from 4pm, bikini waitresses from 3pm-6pm with Jag the Joker 4-6pm as live entertainment.

Goodna Services Club/ The Wild Card Trio will perform from 8pm until midnight.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna/Live music, Asa Broomhall will play live from 7pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich/Live music with SugarFix from 7pm.

Brothers Leagues Club/ Live music by Kaffene in the O Bar from 8pm.

Commercial Hotel Redbank/Entertainment every Friday, karaoke every second Friday.

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club/ Come along for some great live music featuring the Deep Creek Band. Entry is free.

Brothers Leagues Club/The Banderas Band will perform in the O Bar at 8pm followed by Jericho from 9.30pm.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna/ Byron Short will rock the pub from 12pm-3pm followed by the talented Owen Campbell Band who will play from 3-6pm.

Springlake Hotel/Race day Saturday with free barbecue and TAB losing ticket draw, live entertainment.

Commercial Hotel, Redbank/ Entertainment every Saturday.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music after 7pm as Balance performs.

SUNDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich/ Enjoy some live music performed by Rob Rosenlund from 2pm.

Goodna Services Club/Live music from 5.30-9.30pm with Al Gibson.

Brothers Leagues Club/ Live music by the Long Gone Daddys from 2pm.

Brothers Leagues Club/ MusiQue guitar and vocalist open mic session, 7pm in the Sports Bar to round off Sunday.