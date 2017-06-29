25°
Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

29th Jun 2017 6:00 PM
The Choirboys Brad Carr on lead guitar.Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock festival 2017.
The Choirboys Brad Carr on lead guitar.Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock festival 2017.

THURSDAY

Springlake Hotel / Free pool all day. Meat tray giveaway 3-5pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Duopoly from 11am.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / live music from 11am with Mike Winkworth, and John Hill from 6pm.

Goodna Services Club/ Live music 11am-2pm with David J.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Royal Mail Jam Session, 3.30-7pm.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / 888 Poker League free every Tuesday and Thursday, 10am registration for 11am start. $150 cash prize.

FRIDAY

Springlake Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd / free barbecue 4pm, bikini waitresses 3-6pm, Jag the Joker 4-6pm, live entertainment.

Goodna Services Club / Tracy Vaughan Band 8pm-midnight.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Lucky Lips Band from 7pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music from 4.30pm with Greg J Bryant, followed by Stoneage Romeos from 8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / The Country Superstars Tribute Show on stage from 7pm, with StrumPet in the OBar from 8pm.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / Entertainment every Friday, karaoke every second Friday.

Springlake Hotel / Free sausage sizzle, meat tray raffles, bikini waitresses 4-7pm, Jag the Joker 4-6pm.

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club / Free entry for some great live music.

Brothers Leagues Club/Live music by Hillbilly Dix in the O Bar at 8pm, Dirty Dice from 9.30pm.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / The Ahern Brothers from 1pm, Whiskey and Me play 4-7[pm.

Springlake Hotel / Raceday Saturday with

free BBQ and TAB losing ticket draw, live entertainment.

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Entertainment every Saturday.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / live music after 7pm with Wacked Out.

SUNDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with Steve Michael from 2pm.

Goodna Services Club/ Live music from 5.30-9.30pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Cool Change from 2pm; MusiQue guitar and vocalist open mic session, 7pm in the Sports Bar.

COMING UP

Royal Mail Goodna / Saturday July 1 / The Ahern Brothers 1pm; Whiskey & Me 4-7pm

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  live music pulse (ipswich) whatson



