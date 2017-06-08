Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

THURSDAY

Springlake Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd / Free pool all day. Meat tray giveaway 3-5pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Morning Melodies / Matti Biskit from 11am in the Sports Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with Tracey Vaughan from 11am, followed by Mark Watson from 6pm.

Goodna Services Club/ Live music from 11am-2pm with Terry Scott.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Royal Mail Jam Session. Jam Session, 3.30-7pm.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / 888 Poker League free every Tuesday and Thursday, 10am registration for 11am start. $150 cash prize.

FRIDAY

Springlake Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd / free barbecue 4pm, bikini waitresses 3-6pm, Jag the Joker 4-6pm, live entertainment.

Goodna Services Club / Live music in the Sky Stage, Swizzle play from 8pm-midnight.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, The Haymakers from 7pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with Sam Shepherd from 4.30pm, followed by Captain Wow from 8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Vicky O'Keefe on stage from 8pm.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / Entertainment every Friday, karaoke every second Friday from 7pm.

Springlake Hotel / Free sausage sizzle, meat tray raffles, bikini waitresses 4-7pm, Jag the Joker 4-6pm.

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music on the Sky Stage with the Fireworx. Free entry.

Brothers Leagues Club/ Live music to be performed by Head Rush in the O Bar at 8pm, with Zoophonic Blonde playing at 9.30pm (Sports Bar).

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Raku O'Gaia plays 1-4pm, followed by Danny Widdicombe and the Honey Sliders from 4-7pm.

Springlake Hotel / Raceday Saturday with

free BBQ and TAB losing ticket draw, live entertainment.

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Entertainment every Saturday.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / The Triple Js after 7pm.

SUNDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with Tracy Leigh from 2pm.

Goodna Services Club/ Live music with John McInnes from 5.30-9.30pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / UFC Fight Night, Lewis v Hunt/Live music /The Hemis are set to perform from 2pm in the O Bar followed by the MusiQue guitar and vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.

Springlake Hotel / Free pool all day.

COMING UP LATER:

Royal Mail Hotel/Friday June 16/John Malcolm 7-10pm