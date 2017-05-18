Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

THURSDAY
Brothers Leagues Club / Morning Melodies / Paul Renton, from 11am in the Sports Bar.
Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with Steve Cummins from 11am, followed by Simone Cutting from 7pm.
Goodna Services Club/ Live music from 11am-2pm with Darrin Leigh.
Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Royal Mail Jam Session. Jam Session, 3.30-7pm Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.
FRIDAY
Goodna Services Club / Live music in the Sky Stage, Adrenaline play from 8pm-midnight.
Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Lucas Melhop from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.
Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with Ryan Hurricane from 4.30pm, followed by Bruce Cook from 8pm.
Brothers Leagues Club / Paisley Road are on stage from 8pm.
Commercial Hotel Redbank / Entertainment every Friday, karaoke every second Friday from 7pm.
SATURDAY
Goodna Services Club / Live music on the Sky Stage with Matrix. Free entry.
Brothers Leagues Club/ Live music to be performed by Soul Republic in the O Bar at 8pm, with The Shine playing at 9.30pm (Sports Bar).
Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, the Bert Duo plays 1-4pm, followed by Andy Jans -
Brown Cozmic from 4-7pm.
Free entry.
Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Entertainment every Saturday.
Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music from The Triple Js after 7pm.
SUNDAY
Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music from 2pm.
Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with Rick Hay from 3-7pm.
Goodna Services Club/ Live music with David Leefrom 5.30-9.30pm.
Brothers Leagues Club / Live music / Blue Suede Band are set to perform from 2pm in the O Bar followed by the MusiQue guitar and vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.
LATER THIS WEEK...
Club Services Ipswich / Wednesday / Live music with Russell Sprout.
GOT a gig coming up? Let us know!