Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

LIVE MUSIC: Choose a live band to see this weekend from the Gig Guide

THURSDAY

Brothers Leagues Club / Morning Melodies / Paul Renton, from 11am in the Sports Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with Steve Cummins from 11am, followed by Simone Cutting from 7pm.

Goodna Services Club/ Live music from 11am-2pm with Darrin Leigh.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Royal Mail Jam Session. Jam Session, 3.30-7pm Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

FRIDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music in the Sky Stage, Adrenaline play from 8pm-midnight.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Lucas Melhop from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with Ryan Hurricane from 4.30pm, followed by Bruce Cook from 8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Paisley Road are on stage from 8pm.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / Entertainment every Friday, karaoke every second Friday from 7pm.

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music on the Sky Stage with Matrix. Free entry.

Brothers Leagues Club/ Live music to be performed by Soul Republic in the O Bar at 8pm, with The Shine playing at 9.30pm (Sports Bar).

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, the Bert Duo plays 1-4pm, followed by Andy Jans -

Brown Cozmic from 4-7pm.

Free entry.

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Entertainment every Saturday.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music from The Triple Js after 7pm.

SUNDAY

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music from 2pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with Rick Hay from 3-7pm.

Goodna Services Club/ Live music with David Leefrom 5.30-9.30pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music / Blue Suede Band are set to perform from 2pm in the O Bar followed by the MusiQue guitar and vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.

LATER THIS WEEK...

Club Services Ipswich / Wednesday / Live music with Russell Sprout.

