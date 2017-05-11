Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

LIVE MUSIC: This One Time at Band Camp perform for the large crowd at ANZAC Park on New Year's Eve. Adrian Brookes, Craig Walsh, Scott Rub and Seb Harris. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

THURSDAY

Brothers Leagues Club / Morning Melodies / Tracy Vaughan is performing from 11am in the Sports Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with John Hill from 11am, followed by Mark Watson from 7pm.

Goodna Services Club/ Live music from 11am-2pm with Terry Scott.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Royal Mail Jam Session. Jam Session, 3.30-7pm Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / 888 Poker League free every Tuesday and Thursday, 10am registration for 11am start. $150 cash prize.

FRIDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music in the Sky Stage the Ray Morris Trio play from 8pm-midnight.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Slim Pickens and Dr Baz from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with Greg Bryant from 4.30pm, followed by The Daisy Dukes from 8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Kaffene are on stage from 8pm.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / Entertainment every Friday, karaoke every second Friday from 7pm.

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music on the Sky Stage with Take Your Pick. Free entry.

Brothers Leagues Club/ Live music to be performed by Atmosphere in the O Bar at 8pm, with Men Behaving Loudly playing at 9.30pm (Sports Bar).

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, David Knight plays 1-4pm, followed by Crescent City Players from 4-7pm.

Free entry.

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Entertainment every Saturday.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music from Stoneage Romeos after 7pm.

SUNDAY

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music from 2pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with Sean Harcourt-Bell from 3-7pm.

Goodna Services Club/ Live music with Sean Harcourt-Bellfrom 5.30-9.30pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music / Black Cats Reloaded are set to perform from 2pm in the O Bar followed by the MusiQue guitar and vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.

