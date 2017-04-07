Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

IN THE GROOVE: Don't miss out on live music this week.

THURSDAY

Springlake Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd / Free pool all day. Meat tray giveaway 3-5pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Morning Melodies / Rob Rosenlund and Tony Jeffrey are performing from 11am in the Sports Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music with Bob Mildren from 11am, followed by Simone Cutting from 7pm.

Goodna Services Club / Live music from 11am-2pm with Terry Scott.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Royal Mail Jam Session. Jam Session, 3.30-7pm Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / 888 Poker League free every Tuesday & Thursday, 10am registration for 11am start. $150 cash prize.

FRIDAY

Springlake Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd / Free barbecue 4pm, bikini waitresses 3-6pm, Jag the Joker 4-6pm, live entertainment.

Goodna Services Club/ Live music in the Sky Stage Dave Ritter plays from 8pm-midnight.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, The Dirty Dukes from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with Micky V from 4.30pm, followed by The Long Gone Daddys from 8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club has Buddy Love and The Tremors live from 8pm.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / Entertainment every Friday.

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music on the Sky Stage with Swizzle. Free entry.

Brothers Leagues Club/ Live music to be performed by Caught in the Act in the O Bar at 8pm, with Bootleg Flyers playing at 9.30pm in the Sports Bar.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Ritchie Langford plays 1pm-4pm, followed by Dezzie D and the Stingrayz from 4pm-7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Springlake Hotel / Raceday Saturday with

free BBQ and TAB losing ticket draw, live entertainment.

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Entertainment every Saturday.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music from Red Cherries after 7pm.

SUNDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with Tracy Leigh from 3-7pm.

Goodna Services Club/ Live music with Allan Cameron from 5-9pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music / Cool Change are set to perform from 2pm in the O Bar followed by the MusiQue guitar and vocalist open mic session.

Springlake Hotel / Free pool all day.

Club Services Ipswich / Wednesday / Live music with Mike Winkworth