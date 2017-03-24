Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Start a great night out by finding a live band with the Gig Guide

THURSDAY

Springlake Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd / Free pool all day. Meat tray give away 3-5pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Morning Melodies / Glenn Callaghan is performing from 11am in the Sports Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music with Raff De from 11am, followed by Double Shot from 7pm.

Goodna Services Club/ Live music from 11am-2pm with Terry Scott.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Royal Mail Jam Session. Jam Session, 3.30-7pm Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / 888 Poker League free every Tuesday & Thursday, 10am registration for 11am start. $150 cash prize.

FRIDAY

Springlake Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd / free barbecue 4pm, bikini waitresses 3-6pm, Jag the Joker 4-6pm, live entertainment.

Goodna Services Club/ Live music in the Sky Stage Dudes of Doo Wop Band from 8pm-midnight.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, singers-songwriters in the round from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with Sam Shepherd from 4.30pm, followed by Supernatural from 8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club has StrumPet live from 8pm, with Diva Demolition on stage from 9.30pm.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / Entertainment every Friday.

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music on the Sky Stage with Blond Chocolate. Free entry.

Brothers Leagues Club/ Live music to be performed by Stray Fragments in the O Bar at 8pm, with Chester playing at 9.30pm in the Sports Bar.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Tim Gaze and Doc Span from 4pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Springlake Hotel / Raceday Saturday with

free BBQ and TAB losing ticket draw, live entertainment.

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Entertainment every Saturday.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music from Kerry James and the 60s Revolution after 7pm.

SUNDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with Double Barrel from 3-7pm.

Goodna Services

Club/ Live music with David Lee

from 5-9pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music / Little Stevie and the Tall Fins are set to perform from 2pm in the O Bar followed by the MusiQue guitar and vocalist open mic session.