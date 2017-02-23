Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

THURSDAY

Springlake Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd / Free pool all day. Meat tray giveaway 3-5pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Morning Melodies / Kevin Smith is performing from 11am in the Sports Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, Lyndel Gayle will perform from 11am; Raff De will perform from 6.30pm.

Goodna Services Club / Live music from 11am-2pm with Terry Scott.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Royal Mail Jam Session. Jam Session, 3.30-7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / 888 Poker League free every Tuesday and Thursday, 10am registration for 11am start. $150 cash prize.

FRIDAY

Springlake Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd / free barbecue 4pm, bikini waitresses 3-6pm, Jag the Joker 4-6pm, live entertainment

Goodna Services Club / Live music in the Sky Stage from 8pm-midnight from the Zookeepers.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Urban Chiefs from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music, from 8pm. Soul Cutz will play music to fill the dance floor. Entry as per RSL policy.

Brothers Leagues Club/Paisley Road will perform from 8pm in the OBar followed by Vertigo in the Sports Bar from 9.30pm.

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music with Adrenaline on the Sky Stage. Free entry.

Brothers Leagues Club/ Live music to be performed by Rock Steady in the O Bar at 8pm, with Robot playing at 9.30pm in the Sports Bar.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Raku o'Gaia 1-4pm and Buzz and the Blues Band 4-7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Springlake Hotel / Raceday Saturday with

free BBQ and TAB losing ticket draw, live entertainment

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Entertainment every Saturday.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music, 6.30-10.30pm. Street Cafe will play music to fill the dance floor. Entry as per RSL policy.

SUNDAY

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music / James Southwell Band featuring Charlie Wooton from New Orleans from 2pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music, Alice Anderson will perform live from 3-7pm.

Goodna Services

Club/ Live music from

from 5-9pm with Dave Gray Show.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music / Just Five are set to perform from 2pm in the O Bar followed by the MusiQue Guitar and Vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar. Springlake Hotel / Free pool all day.