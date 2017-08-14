YOUR GUIDE: Ipswich mayoral candidates, 2017

IN LESS than a week Ipswich voters will head to the polls to vote in a new mayor.

There are 11 candidates to choose from and the QT has put together this guide for voters who are still undecided.

Already about 11,500 people have already cast their votes at one of three pre-poll centres around the city.

But there are about 120,000 voters in Ipswich and the bulk of people will cast their vote on Saturday.

Here is your complete guide to the Ipswich mayoral by-election 2017, including information from each of the 11 candidates, where to vote, how to vote, and understanding preferences.

Don't forget, voting is compulsory if you're registered in Ipswich.

**Scroll down for candidate profiles**

No Caption

Where to vote?

If you're voting ahead of Saturday's polling day there are three places to choose from within Ipswich.

Pre-polling closes Friday, August 18.

Ipswich

WG Hayden Humanities Centre, 56 South St, Ipswich

Opening hours:

August 14 to August 17: Mon-Thu 9am-5pm

August 18 : Fri 9am-6pm

Bundamba

Unit 1/ 14 Coal St, Bundamba

Opening hours:

August 14, to August 17: Mon-Thu 9am-5pm

August 18 : Fri 9am-6pm

Springfield

World Knowledge Centre, 505 Sinnathamby Blvd, Springfield Central

Opening hours:

August 14 to August 17: Mon-Thu 9am-5pm

August 18: Fri 9am-6pm

Polling booths (for Saturday, August 19)

THERE are 52 polling booths around Ipswich.

Click here for a full list

How to vote

On the day, voters will have a variety of options when it comes to casting their vote.

The system is Optional Preferential Voting.

It means voters can choose to;

Put a '1' next to the candidate of their choice

Put a '1', '2', '3' next to the three candidates of their choice

Number all the boxes in order of the voter's preference

CANDIDATES

The candidates (in ballot order)

CLICK on the candidate's name to read a recent Q&A with the QT.

There are 11 choices.

>>Concreter 'Big Dal' a serious contender for Pisasale's old job