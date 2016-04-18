YOUR GUIDE: Everything you need to know for Ipswich Festival

A FIREWORKS display, festive celebrations, street party and an afternoon of jazz and blues headline this year's annual Ipswich Festival.

Fire on the River, Fiesta, the Heritage Bank Street Party and Jazz, Wine and Blues will be joined with Celebration of Cycling Week, 2018 Annual Proms Concert and Festival Gala as some of the many major festival events.

It all begins with the explosive light and sound spectacular along the Bremer River on Thursday April 12.

Fire on the River will feature an explosion of electrifying fireworks, lasers, blasting G-Flames and soaring Jet Men to entertain people of all ages.

Unmasked will shine the spotlight on some of the region's talented school students with colourful mask creations on display in the St Paul's Anglican Church gardens for the duration of the festival.

The city comes alive with colour and carnival as we celebrate at the Heritage Bank Street Party on April 14 in the Top of Town, packed with activities, street fare and live entertainment with Aria Hall of Fame rock band, MENTAL AS ANYTHING and Dezzie D and the Stingrays.

Following is the ever popular HONK! - a unique exhibition of veteran, vintage and classic vehicles.

Introducing a brand new event this year is Fiesta - Food, Fun and Flavours, taking the celebrations to Queens Park on Friday, April 20.

Enjoy an incredible evening of culinary delights from around the world, live music, dance, free children's workshops, and activities for people of all ages.

Multiple Aria Music Award winning band Joe Camilleri and the Black Sparrows will close Jazz, Wine and Blues on Saturday April 21.

Jazz Wine and Blues will also include performances by Elly Hoyt, Asa Broomhall, River City Aces, Aaron West and the Custodians, and Devil's Kiosk.

Ipswich Events Corporation Executive Chairman Paul Casos said the Ipswich Festival program included a host of other highlights.

"These are just a sample of more than 50 major events planned for the greater Ipswich region," he said.

"Once again we've got a huge program of free family fun and I implore you to review our extensive program and take the time to visit many of the events on offer in celebration of the 2018 Ipswich Festival."

Ipswich Festival Criterium : Bikes took to the Ipswich CBD for the second time in the Ipswich Festival Criterium on Saturday.

What's on and the best vantage points

April 12: Fire on the River

Riverlink Shopping Centre, 7pm

The picturesque Bremer River is the backdrop to this remarkable display.

See Jet Man and his friend propel above the river and fly into the sky ironman-style as fireworks explode all around them - but arrive early to catch this amazing feat.

Best vantage points are the David Trumpy Bridge and Riverlink Shopping Centre.

Free Parking on both sides of the Bremer River.

Riverlink Shopping Centre features fabulous entertainment between 12noon - 7pm.

To win a VIP dining experience at either Nandos, Montezuma's, Ruby Chews or Coffee Club visit the photo booth in the Food Court from 12pm.

Winners will be drawn hourly from 1pm. See the Dr Hubble Bubble Show at 5pm in the Food Court, and do not miss the Despicable Me 3 show and Trolls show located at the Gasometer at 1pm and 3pm.

Diners are in for a treat with Joel Fenton's Comedy Circus and a Rapid Fire show from 6.15pm.

April 12-15: St Paul's Quilt and Craft Display

April 12- 22: Colours of Australia

April 12 - 22: Unmasked

April 12 - 22: Ipswich Art Awards

April 13 and 20: Solidarity Kulture Club

April 13: The Mayor's Festival Ball

April 14: Creative Kidz / Festival Parade of Lights / Heritage Bank Street Party / Honk!

Brisbane St, 7pm

Favourite storybook characters come to life in an energetic, lively and colourful celebration of everything wondrous at the Festival Parade of Light, themed "From the pages of a Storybook".

The excitement, music and fun stretches along Brisbane Street and best viewing is from Waghorn to Bell Street.

April 15 - 22: Ride On - Celebration of Cycling Week

April 15: Ipswich Gala Doll Fair

April 17: Raconteurs in the Basement

April 18: Cabaret - Five Foot Two

April 19: Sounds of the 60s

April 20: 2018 Annual Proms Concert / Ipswich Grammar School Ghost Tours

April 20: Fiesta - Food, Fun & Flavours

April 21: Festival Gala

April 21: Jazz, Wine and Blues

Photos View Photo Gallery

WEATHER: What's forecast for Ipswich Festival events

FAMILIES heading to the Ipswich Festival events on Saturday night should take an umbrella and rain coast just in case.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a medium chance of showers, most likely in the evening on Saturday.

Fortunately for the community and those who have spent countless hours planning the festivities, forecasters expect any isolated showers to bring no more than 2mm.

Temperatures will peak at a comfortable 30C in the warmest part of the day, dropping down to 17C overnight.

Saturday's festival events will kick off at 3pm with Creative Kids in d'Arcy Doyle Place, followed by the Parade of Light and Heritage Bank Street Party from 7pm and car show Honk from 8pm to 9pm.

Dusty's Bar & BBQ will also come alive from 8pm.

Dust off those 50's swing skirts and letterman cardigans and celebrate at Dusty's dazzling rockabilly themed evening.

There are prizes for best-dressed costume, live music, and American style BBQ food.

Dine in-house or book the best alfresco seats in town to watch the Festival Parade of Light pass by at 7pm.

The sun will come out in time for Sunday's events, with clouds clearing to make tops of 30C and 18C overnight.

On Sunday the community can head off to the Ipswich Art Awards in the St Paul's Church hall from 10am or check out the Unmasked display beside the church.

Road closures: Ipswich CBD closed for festival parade

PARTS of Ipswich CBD will be closed to traffic for up to 12 hours on Saturday as the Ipswich Festival parade moves through the city.

Ellenborough St the most significant closure, with cars stopped from 11am to 11pm along some parts of the road and others from 3pm to 11pm

Brisbane St will also be closed between Ellenborough St and Bell St from 11am to 11pm.

Shoulder Closure 6am - 3pm

Darling St East (Waghorn St to Ellenborough St)

Ellenborough St (Darling St East to Bremer St)

Full Road Closure 11am - 11pm

Ellenborough Street (Limestone St to Brisbane Street)

Ellenborough Street (Darling St to Brisbane Street)

Brisbane Street (Ellenborough Street to Bell Street)

Full Road Closures 3pm - 11pm

Ellenborough St (Brisbane St to Bremer Parade)

Waghorn St (Darling St East to Brisbane St)

Brisbane St (Burnett St to Bell St)

Darling Street (Waghorn Street - Ellenborough Street)

Full Road Closure 7pm - 8.30pm

Bell St

Bremer St (Bell St to Ellenborough St)

Lane Closure 7pm - 8.30pm

Mansfield Place

Parade details

The parade marshalling starts at 3.30pm. The Parade route (commencing at 6pm): (Marshalling in Darling St)

1. Turn left into Waghorn St

2. Turn left into Brisbane St

3. Turn left into Bell S

4. Turn left into Bremer Parade (lower lane)

5. Turn left into Ellenborough and Darling St for complete parade dismantle