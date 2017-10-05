YOUR GUIDE: Everything you need to know for Div 7 election

THIS Saturday thousands of Ipswich residents will head to the polls to select a new councillor and advocate for the city's inner suburbs.

Nine people have put up their hand to fill new Mayor Andrew Antoniolli's now vacant seat at the council table.

It will be the third time the 12,000 Division 7 residents have voted in a council election since the start of 2016.

The QT has put together this guide including information on each of the candidates, who needs to vote, where to go and when we can expect the results to start flowing in.

About division 7: Who needs to vote?

UNLIKE in the recent mayoral by-election, not everyone in Ipswich will need to vote.

Division 7 covers the CBD and inner-city suburbs including Eastern Heights, Raceview, Silkstone, Coalfalls, Sadliers Crossing, West Ipswich, Woodend and Raceview.

At the close of the roll, there were 12,397 people enrolled to vote in the division which covers the city's heart.

The Electoral Commission Queensland has sent out voter information cards, so if you're not sure if you have to vote, check the mailbox first.

The streets that form the borders of the electorate include; Chermside Rd, Glebe Rd, South Station Rd, Roberston Rd, Wildey St, Edwards St, Whitehill Rd, Cascade St and Warwick Rd.

Division 7 electorate map. Electoral Commission Queensland

If you're still not sure whether you need to vote, try checking your enrolment on the ECQ website at www.ecq.qld.gov.au.

Where to vote

VOTERS can head into Ipswich CBD to cast their vote ahead of Saturday's poll.

The WG Hayden Humanities at 56 South St will be open between 9am and 6pm from now until Friday, where voters can fill out their ballot paper early and avoid the rush on Saturday.

On Saturday, the polling booths will be at;

Community Kindergarten, 52 Glebe Rd, Newtown

Ipswich Central State School Hall, 2A Griffith Rd, Ipswich

Raceview State School Hall, 96 Wildey St, Raceview

Whitehill Church of Christ, 219 Whitehill Rd, Raceview

Blair State School Hall, Cribb St, Sadliers Crossing

Silkstone State School Hall, Molloy St

Ipswich West State School, Kennedy St

Can't get there? You can also vote via telephone, contact the ECQ on 1300 881 665 to arrange.

How to vote

MANY candidates have produced 'how-to-vote' cards that display how that candidate would prefer voters to select their preferences.

But the choice is entirely up to each voter.

The Division 7 by-election is optional preferential voting.

It gives voters a few options when it comes to filling out their ballot paper.

Some may choose to simply put a number 1 next to the candidate of their choice, while others might choose to fill out the entire ballot paper numbering the boxes 1 to 9.

If you don't want to go all the way to 9 - that's fine too.

While most candidates have outlined on their official how-to-vote cards how they would like voters' preferences to be distributed, ultimately each individual decides how to fill out the ballot paper.

When the ballot papers are counted, if there is not a clear winner, preferences will be counted until a candidate has enough votes to be declared the winner.

If you choose to only put a 1 next to the candidate of your choice, your vote won't count in that process as it will have already been exhausted.

THE CANDIDATES

1. Darren Baldwin

>>'Rate roads and rubbish': MP's staffer enters Div 7 race

DIV 7: Former division 9 candidate Darren Baldwin plans to run in the upcoming Division 7 by-election. Inga Williams

2. Wayne Firns

>>"I will call a spade a spade': Boiler maker and father says

Wayne Firns of Eastern Heights is running as a candidate in the Ipswich Council division 7 by-election. David Nielsen

3. Greg Forster

>>'No skeletons in my closet'

DIV 7: Financial planner Greg Forster, pictured with his wife Rachael and three daughters, will run in the division 7 by-election, to be held on October 7.

4. Mark McConnell

>>'Council doesn't listen': independent view

Regional director of Department of Housing and Public Works Mark McConnell will run for division 7.

5. Dave Martin

>>DIV 7: Teacher has skills to "make things happen"

Dave Martin is a candidate for Division 7 in the upcoming Ipswich City Council electionPhoto: Contributed Contributed

6. Mike McInnes

>>Businessman, financial expert: 'I am really passionate about helping people'

DIV 7: Mike McInnes has announced he will run in the upcoming division 7 by-election.

7. Rochelle Caloon

>>'I want to see the city's heart beating again': Silkstone mum, events manager

Rochelle Caloon of Silkstone is running as a candidate in the upcoming Ipswich City Council division seven by-election. David Nielsen

8. David Austin

>>Hairdresser, former self confessed 'RAAF brat' to run for division 7

Dave Austin is a candidate in the division 7 by election. Rob Williams

9. Jim McKee

>>Outspoken business owner, former candidate wants change