YOUR GUIDE: 56 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

OPEN FOR INSPECTION: Come along and check out 27 Azure Avenue, Banks Pocket this weekend.

SET on just over an acre with gorgeous gardens that provide privacy and appealing surrounds, this generously proportioned property offers beautiful living.

Treasured home to the current owners, the attention to detail in its creation is evident as you take in all that is on offer at this gorgeous residence.

Nine-foot ceilings combine with contemporary tones and quality fixtures that welcome you to this plus-sized home.

Offering spacious formal and informal living, the flow of this home lends itself to the enjoyment of a communal family environment, yet space to enjoy quiet times.

Set for entertaining, the kitchen offers excellent storage with expansive Caesar stone bench tops, induction cooking with quality Miele stainless steel appliances that will delight any aspiring entertainer.

With generous glazing and glass sliding doors that lead to the outdoor entertaining area, the home has been perfectly positioned to maximise its north-easterly aspect, where views over the landscaped gardens could be yours to enjoy.

Double doors invite you to the large, ensuited master bedroom that offers separation and privacy with walk-in robe.

A second, double ensuited bedroom plus two additional doubles and a generous single bedroom are sure to appeal to larger families or those who aspire to superior guest accommodation.

The family bathroom with separate toilet, continues with the generous theme of this property with a sizeable laundry to match.

If storage is on your must have list, then this is a home that will not disappoint, both inside and out.

Located toward the rear of the block with bush back drop, the three bay shed with adjoining caravan port offers three phase power and built-in storage, ideal for those who need workshop facilities, tool and additional vehicle accommodation with easy access.

Benefiting from the Kingfisher Rise trickle water scheme, this property also caters for sizeable water storage capacity to ensure the garden will always look lush and you'll never run dry.

Built-in extras that come with this generous package include ducted air-conditioning, 5.5kW solar system and ducted vacuum system.

For those who aspire to beautiful living in a quality location, what a fantastic option this package offers to a very lucky buyer.