YOUR GUIDE: 34 things to see at the Ipswich Show

IT HAS been 145 years since the first Ipswich Show and this year's event is jam-packed with classic agricultural show entertainment with a few new twists.

The 2018 Ipswich Show is a spectacle of colour, agriculture, entertainment, fairy floss, dagwood dogs, dodgem cars, baby animals, horses, cattle, goats, exhibits, rides and so much more.

Here's everything you need to know for a day at the show:

Dates

May 18, 19 and 20

Gates open at 9am each day.

Schedule

Friday May 18

Main Arena

8am: Horse events

12.15pm: Dennis 'Dingo' Drayden

1pm: FMX Kaos Freestyle Motocross

1.20pm: Monster truck demo and ride

1.35pm: Dennis 'Dingo' Drayden

2.30pm: Horse event

4.40pm: Cambridge youth/ junior choir

5pm: Official opening

5.30pm: Junior Six Bar Jump

6pm: Camel race

6.15pm: Chainsaw race

6.35pm: Monster truck demo and ride

6.50pm: Camel race

7.05pm: Wheel of Steel

7.25pm: Chainsaw race

7.45pm: FMX Kaos Freestyle Motocross

8.10pm: Dihatsu Jet Car

8.30pm: Special fire works

Other things: Working dogs and sheep dogs shearing, exhibitions on display, Side Show Alley, Young Talent Competition, animal nursery and farmyard friends, trade pavilion, show bags, community stage entertainment, roving entertainment and other displays, stud cattle competition, kids entertainment zone.

Ipswich Show 2017. Sasha Bondzulic and Kirra Peel. Rob Williams

Saturday May 19

Main Arena

8am: Horse events

12.15pm: Dennis 'Dingo' Drayden

12.30pm: Agility dog demonstrations

12.50pm: FMX Kaos Freestyle Motocross

1.10pm: Dennis 'Dingo' Drayden

1.30pm: Horse events

4.45pm: Dennis 'Dingo' Drayden

5.05pm: Camel race

5.20pm: Chainsaw race

5.40pm: Senior Six Bar Jump

6.10pm: Monster truck demo and ride

6.25pm: Demolition Derby Parade

6.40pm: Burnout Cars

Sheepdog trials will be a big part of this years Ipswich Show.

6.55pm: Camel race

7.10pm: Chainsaw race

7.30pm: FMX Kaos Freestyle Motocross

7.55pm: Dihatsu Jet Car

8.15pm: Spectacular fireworks

8.30pm: Wheel of Steel

8.50pm: Monster truck demo and ride

9.05pm: Demolition Derby

Other things: Working dogs and sheep dogs shearing, exhibitions on display, Side Show Alley, Young Talent Competition, animal nursery and farmyard friends, trade pavilion, show bags, community stage entertainment, roving entertainment and other displays, stud cattle competition, kids entertainment zone, Young Prince and Princess Pageant, dairy goats competition.

Sunday May 20:

Main Arena

7.30am: Horse events

12pm: Dennis 'Dingo' Drayden

12.45pm: Horse events

2.30pm: Dennis 'Dingo' Drayden

2.45pm: Agility dog demonstrations

3.05pm: Dennis 'Dingo' Drayden

3.20pm: FMX Kaos Freestyle Motocross

3.40pm: Dennis 'Dingo' Drayden

3.55pm: Dunny Demolition Derby

4.25pm: Monster truck demo and ride

4.40pm: Camel race

4.55pm: Brute Utes Parade

5.15pm: FMX Kaos Freestyle Motocross

5.40pm: Camel race

5.55pm: Monster truck demo and ride

6.10pm: Wheel of Steel

6.30pm: Spectacular fireworks

Other things: Working dogs and sheep dogs shearing, exhibitions on display, Side Show Alley, Young Talent Competition, animal nursery and farmyard friends, trade pavilion, show bags, community stage entertainment, roving entertainment and other displays, stud cattle competition, kids entertainment zone, woodchop competition, miniature goats competition.

Camel races at the Ipswich show are always popular

Tickets

Pre-paid tickets are available until 4pm daily from the Ipswich Showgrounds office as well as:

Newsagents at Brassall, Booval, Bundamba, East Ipswich, Karalee, Nicholas St, North Ipswich, Winston Glades and Yamanto.

Chemists at Grange Rd, Redbank Plains Foote Pharmacy, Raceview Chemist and Goodna Discount Drug Store

West Ipswich Post Office, Riverlink Centre Management, Ipswich Show stand at Riverlink until May 17, Redbank Plaza Centre Management and all Bendigo Bank Branches.

Online at Ipswichshow.com.au until May 17.

Prices

Adults: $15 prepaid, $20 at the gate

Student concession: $13 prepaid, $15 at the gate

Primary school students: $8 prepaid, $10 at the gate

Under prep: free

Family (two adults, two primary school children, and one student): $40 prepaid, $50 at the gate.

Ipswich Show map Ipswich Show

Weather

Friday is sunny with tops of 25C but a chilly evening, dropping down to 6C.

Saturday is a bit warmer with tops of 29C and sunny and 9C minimums.

Sunday is slightly cloudy with tops of 24C and 9C overnight.

Rides

Bonus ride tickets can be purchased during the presale which finishes on Thursday at 4pm. They can be purchased from the Ipswich Show Office, the Ipswich Show Stand at Riverlink and also participating outlets.

Prices range from $5 to about $12.

Showbags

There will be plenty to choose from for adults and children including Hubba Bubba, Cadbury, Freddo, Trolli and Zappo.

Parking and transport

There will be a free bus from Ipswich train station and return and also from the free parking at Bremer High School to the back gate and return.