YOUR GUIDE: 34 things to see at the Ipswich Show
IT HAS been 145 years since the first Ipswich Show and this year's event is jam-packed with classic agricultural show entertainment with a few new twists.
The 2018 Ipswich Show is a spectacle of colour, agriculture, entertainment, fairy floss, dagwood dogs, dodgem cars, baby animals, horses, cattle, goats, exhibits, rides and so much more.
Here's everything you need to know for a day at the show:
Dates
May 18, 19 and 20
Gates open at 9am each day.
Schedule
Friday May 18
Main Arena
8am: Horse events
12.15pm: Dennis 'Dingo' Drayden
1pm: FMX Kaos Freestyle Motocross
1.20pm: Monster truck demo and ride
1.35pm: Dennis 'Dingo' Drayden
2.30pm: Horse event
4.40pm: Cambridge youth/ junior choir
5pm: Official opening
5.30pm: Junior Six Bar Jump
6pm: Camel race
6.15pm: Chainsaw race
6.35pm: Monster truck demo and ride
6.50pm: Camel race
7.05pm: Wheel of Steel
7.25pm: Chainsaw race
7.45pm: FMX Kaos Freestyle Motocross
8.10pm: Dihatsu Jet Car
8.30pm: Special fire works
Other things: Working dogs and sheep dogs shearing, exhibitions on display, Side Show Alley, Young Talent Competition, animal nursery and farmyard friends, trade pavilion, show bags, community stage entertainment, roving entertainment and other displays, stud cattle competition, kids entertainment zone.
Saturday May 19
Main Arena
8am: Horse events
12.15pm: Dennis 'Dingo' Drayden
12.30pm: Agility dog demonstrations
12.50pm: FMX Kaos Freestyle Motocross
1.10pm: Dennis 'Dingo' Drayden
1.30pm: Horse events
4.45pm: Dennis 'Dingo' Drayden
5.05pm: Camel race
5.20pm: Chainsaw race
5.40pm: Senior Six Bar Jump
6.10pm: Monster truck demo and ride
6.25pm: Demolition Derby Parade
6.40pm: Burnout Cars
6.55pm: Camel race
7.10pm: Chainsaw race
7.30pm: FMX Kaos Freestyle Motocross
7.55pm: Dihatsu Jet Car
8.15pm: Spectacular fireworks
8.30pm: Wheel of Steel
8.50pm: Monster truck demo and ride
9.05pm: Demolition Derby
Other things: Working dogs and sheep dogs shearing, exhibitions on display, Side Show Alley, Young Talent Competition, animal nursery and farmyard friends, trade pavilion, show bags, community stage entertainment, roving entertainment and other displays, stud cattle competition, kids entertainment zone, Young Prince and Princess Pageant, dairy goats competition.
Sunday May 20:
Main Arena
7.30am: Horse events
12pm: Dennis 'Dingo' Drayden
12.45pm: Horse events
2.30pm: Dennis 'Dingo' Drayden
2.45pm: Agility dog demonstrations
3.05pm: Dennis 'Dingo' Drayden
3.20pm: FMX Kaos Freestyle Motocross
3.40pm: Dennis 'Dingo' Drayden
3.55pm: Dunny Demolition Derby
4.25pm: Monster truck demo and ride
4.40pm: Camel race
4.55pm: Brute Utes Parade
5.15pm: FMX Kaos Freestyle Motocross
5.40pm: Camel race
5.55pm: Monster truck demo and ride
6.10pm: Wheel of Steel
6.30pm: Spectacular fireworks
Other things: Working dogs and sheep dogs shearing, exhibitions on display, Side Show Alley, Young Talent Competition, animal nursery and farmyard friends, trade pavilion, show bags, community stage entertainment, roving entertainment and other displays, stud cattle competition, kids entertainment zone, woodchop competition, miniature goats competition.
Tickets
Pre-paid tickets are available until 4pm daily from the Ipswich Showgrounds office as well as:
Newsagents at Brassall, Booval, Bundamba, East Ipswich, Karalee, Nicholas St, North Ipswich, Winston Glades and Yamanto.
Chemists at Grange Rd, Redbank Plains Foote Pharmacy, Raceview Chemist and Goodna Discount Drug Store
West Ipswich Post Office, Riverlink Centre Management, Ipswich Show stand at Riverlink until May 17, Redbank Plaza Centre Management and all Bendigo Bank Branches.
Online at Ipswichshow.com.au until May 17.
Prices
Adults: $15 prepaid, $20 at the gate
Student concession: $13 prepaid, $15 at the gate
Primary school students: $8 prepaid, $10 at the gate
Under prep: free
Family (two adults, two primary school children, and one student): $40 prepaid, $50 at the gate.
Weather
Friday is sunny with tops of 25C but a chilly evening, dropping down to 6C.
Saturday is a bit warmer with tops of 29C and sunny and 9C minimums.
Sunday is slightly cloudy with tops of 24C and 9C overnight.
Rides
Bonus ride tickets can be purchased during the presale which finishes on Thursday at 4pm. They can be purchased from the Ipswich Show Office, the Ipswich Show Stand at Riverlink and also participating outlets.
Prices range from $5 to about $12.
Showbags
There will be plenty to choose from for adults and children including Hubba Bubba, Cadbury, Freddo, Trolli and Zappo.
Parking and transport
There will be a free bus from Ipswich train station and return and also from the free parking at Bremer High School to the back gate and return.