Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

BIG FUN: Start your great night out with the Gig Guide

THURSDAY

Brothers Leagues Club / Morning Melodies / Rob Rosenlund and Tony Jeffery, from 11am in the Sports Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with Shayne Crump from 11am, followed by Banxy from 6pm.

Goodna Services Club/ Live music from 11am-2pm with Darrin Leigh.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Royal Mail Jam Session. Jam Session, 3.30-7pm.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / 888 Poker League free every Tuesday and Thursday, 10am registration for 11am start. $150 cash prize.

FRIDAY

Springlake Hotel, Springfield Lakes Bvd / free barbecue 4pm, bikini waitresses 3-6pm, Jag the Joker 4-6pm, live entertainment.

Goodna Services Club / Live music in the Sky Stage, 00-70s Show play from 8pm-midnight.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with Greg J Bryant from 4.30pm, followed by Whitey from 8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Sekada are on stage from 8pm.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / Entertainment every Friday, karaoke every second Friday from 7pm.

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music on the Sky Stage with the Dave Ritter Band. Free entry.

Brothers Leagues Club/ Live music to be performed by Vintage in the O Bar at 8pm, with Rush Hour playing at 9.30pm (Sports Bar).

.

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Entertainment every Saturday.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Long Gone Daddys after 7pm.

SUNDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with Simone Cutting from 2pm.

Goodna Services Club/ Live music with Craig Taylor from 5.30-9.30pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music /Bit by Bit are set to perform from 2pm in the O Bar followed by the MusiQue guitar and vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.

LATER THIS WEEK...

Club Services Ipswich / Wednesday / Live music with Russell Hinton.