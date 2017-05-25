Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

THURSDAY

Brothers Leagues Club / Morning Melodies / Glenn Callaghan, from 11am in the Sports Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with Craig Shaw from 11am, followed by Brent Hutchinson from 7pm.

Goodna Services Club/ Live music from 11am-2pm with Terry Scott.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Royal Mail Jam Session. Jam Session, 3.30-7pm.

FRIDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music in the Sky Stage, Zookeepers play from 8pm-midnight.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Abbie Cardwell, Byron Short and Nicole Brophy from 7pm.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with Ryan Hurricane from 4.30pm, followed by Captain Wow from 8pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Able Magwitch are on stage from 8pm.

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music on the Sky Stage with Dudes of Doo-Wop. Free entry.

Brothers Leagues Club/ Live music to be performed by Seductive Soul in the O Bar at 8pm, with Chester playing at 9.30pm (Sports Bar).

.Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Matti Biskit after 7pm, with the Rumours Fleetwood Mac Show live from 8.30pm.

SUNDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with Tracy Vaughan from 3-7pm.

Goodna Services Club/ Live music with Rob McGowan from 5.30-9.30pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music /Little Stevie and the Tail Fins are set to perform from 2pm in the O Bar followed by the MusiQue guitar and vocalist open mic session from 7pm in the Sports Bar.