Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Plan a great night of live music with the QT Gig Guide

THURSDAY

Brothers Leagues Club / Morning Melodies / Matti Biskit is performing from 11am in the Sports Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music with Shayne Crump from 11am, followed by Simone Cutting from 7pm.

Goodna Services Club/ Live music from 11am-2pm with Steve Hill.

FRIDAY

Goodna Services Club/ Live music in the Sky Stage Route 66 from 8pm-midnight.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Method from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with Ryan Hurricane from 4.30pm, followed by Whitey from 8pm. Entry as per RSL policy.

Brothers Leagues Club celebrates St Patrick's Day, with plenty of free entertainment all day..

Commercial Hotel Redbank / Entertainment every Friday, karaoke every second Friday from 7pm.

Springlake Hotel / Free sausage sizzle, meat tray raffles, bikini waitresses 4-7pm, Jag the Joker 4-6pm.

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club / Live music on the Sky Stage with Simply Three. Free entry.

Brothers Leagues Club/ Live music to be performed by Atmosphere in the O Bar at 8pm, with Spoonbenderz playing at 9.30pm in the Sports Bar.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Hoo8Hoo from 4pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Springlake Hotel / Raceday Saturday with free BBQ and TAB losing ticket draw, live entertainment Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Entertainment every Saturday.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music from The Whisky Angels after 7pm. Entry as per RSL policy.

SUNDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music with David J from 3-7pm.

Goodna Services Club/ Live music with Vanessa Sanger from 5-9pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music / The Hemis are set to perform from 2pm in the O Bar followed by the MusiQue Guitar and Vocalist open mic session.