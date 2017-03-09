Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

A great night out starts with in the QT Gig Guide

THURSDAY

Brothers Leagues Club / Morning Melodies / Tracy Vaughan is performing from 11am in the Sports Bar.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, Nth Ipswich / Live music with John Hill from 11am, followed by Bankxy from 7PM.

Goodna Services Club/ Live music with Steve Hill from 11am-2pm.

FRIDAY

Goodna Services Club/ Live music in the Sky Stage from 8pm-midnight by the Dave Ritter Band.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Rumblefish Duo from 7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music, from 4.30pm with Ryan Hurricane, followed by Bruce Cook 10 Foot Tall will play from 8pm. Entry as per RSL policy.

Brothers Leagues Club/Route 66 will perform from 8pm in the OBar followed by Paradigm in the Sports Bar from 9.30pm.

Commercial Hotel Redbank / Entertainment every Friday, karaoke every second Friday from 7pm.

Springlake Hotel / Free sausage sizzle, meat tray raffles, bikini waitresses 4-7pm, Jag the Joker 4-6pm.

SATURDAY

Goodna Services Club / The Deep Creek Band play live music on the Sky Stage. Free entry.

Brothers Leagues Club/ Live music to be performed by Seductive Soul in the O Bar at 8pm, with Zoophonic Blonde playing at 9.30pm in the Sports Bar.

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna / Live music, Dave Power plays 1-4pm and Brendan Leggatt Band 4-7pm. Free entry, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Commercial Hotel, Redbank / Entertainment every Saturday.

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music, 6.30-10.30pm. Matti Biskit from 7.30pm, while Kissperience will play music to fill the dance floor. Entry as per RSL policy.

SUNDAY

Club Services Ipswich, Lowry St, North Ipswich / Live music from 3-7pm with Tracy Leigh.

Goodna Services

Club/ Live music by Sean Harcourt-Bell from

from 5-9pm.

Brothers Leagues Club / Live music / Black Cats Re-Loaded play from 2pm in the O Bar followed by the MusiQue Guitar and Vocalist open mic session.