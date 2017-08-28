Here's your favourite Ipswich business

Zarraffa's West Ipswich franchisees Scott and Nicole Penrose with supervisor Kylie Keen (middle). Rob Williams

IN the final City Pride poll for this year, we asked our readers which business in the whole city of Ipswich, is their favourite.

You chose Zarraffa's at West Ipswich, and it was by a landslide!

Winners of the City Pride poll for Best Customer Service earlier this week, the husband and wife team of Scott and Nicole Penrose were absolutely stoked to have taken out the votes for the most popular business in town, even though they've been open for just six months.

"I think it comes back to our customer service, the fact we treat our staff well, all twenty of them," co-owner Nicole said. "When we started this business we wanted to have the best business in Ipswich, that was the goal.

"We chose West Ipswich because it's such a growing area and all the workers, all the commuters pass through here."

"We allow our staff to express themselves, give them some room and try to make this a fun place to work." co-owner Scott said. "Nicole and I have both had bad bosses over the years, and we wanted to be the complete opposite.

"Happy staff give great customer service, and that's why our customers come back."

Supervisor Kylie Keen has been with the store since day one, and loves going to work.

"They are fantastic bosses. I've been here since they opened and we get rewarded for our efforts, plus our customers are fantastic. I reckon around 70 per cent of people who come here are regulars. When we opened the doors customers kept telling us they were so happy to get a drive thru in this area."

Nicole and Scott get up at 3.30am every day to get everything ready for that 5am opening time, providing coffee and the odd breakfast to commuters, on the work or school run.

"I wake up and think 'let's have a great day, let's have some fun'," Nicole said.

Have you got your entries in for the big draw this week?

There is still one more prize to be won, and it's the big one. Yup, $5000 is up for grabs. What would you do with five big ones in your pocket to spend?

Drop off your entry forms in the barrels at Riverlink, Brassall Shopping Centre, or drop them in to the Queensland Times in West Ipswich.

Every shopping trip you make in Ipswich means you are supporting local business and if you win, you can spend that money at any participating City Pride businesses, so the choice is yours.

For the full list of participating businesses visit www.qt.com.au/city-pride-17/

City Pride - it's all about supporting our local family owned businesses and getting behind Ipswich.

BEST BUSINESS IN IPSWICH

Winner: Zarraffa's West Ipswich

Honorable mentions: Trottie Becke, The Beauty Room, Booval Second Hand Furniture, C.J.Vogler, Dinmore Cottage, Temple Fitness.