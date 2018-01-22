'Your children are at risk': Court rebuke for thieving mum

A SMILING Ipswich mum convicted of nearly two dozen stealing offences got tearful when a court magistrate gave her a very stern rebuke, saying she risked losing her children if she did not change her offending ways.

Alexandria Dee Moore, in a hand-written letter to the magistrate, claimed to have had "a conversion" after spending eight days in police custody following her arrest.

Despite having some reservations about her claim to have seen the error of her ways, Magistrate Donna MacCallum sentenced Moore to six months jail but immediately released the 36-year-old to supervised parole.

"You are entitled to have another shot at rehabilitation but Ms Moore this is your last chance," she said.

"Just remember your children are at risk here."

In a case put by police prosecutor Bronson Ballard, Moore stole over $200 worth of beauty products and expensive bottles of alcohol including vodka and Bundy rum.

As part of her simple modus-operandi Moore would push a trolley into a liquor store, secrete the bottles of alcohol inside a green enviro bag and walk out without paying.

She was captured on CCTV footage.

Mr Ballard said many of the goods Moore stole in over 20 offences included beauty products worth $260 and alcohol, not necessities but luxury items - a submission accepted by Ms MacCallum.

Mr Ballard said Moore had a significant history for offences of dishonesty and was earlier sentenced over other stealing offences and placed on probation for two years.

For the latest offences, police sought a jail sentence of between six to nine months.

"She has been offered (by the court) multiple opportunities to turn her life around and been given leniency," he said.

Mr Ballard said she continued to use drugs.

Police also sought restitution of over $600 for the theft of alcohol, party lights, beauty products and food stuffs.

Alexandria Dee Moore, 36, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to the numerous stealing offences done in 2017 and earlier this month; driving unlicensed; failing to take precautions with a needle/syringe; receiving tainted property; motor vehicle registration offences; drug driving; fraud; and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.

Defence lawyer Brianna Edwards said Moore was a mother of four who lived in Acacia Ridge and can "barely remember" some of the offences because of her intoxication but remembers getting into trouble.

She had been self-medicating on alcohol and drugs because of some personal issues.

"Why should I believe her letter that she has had a conversion," inquired Ms MacCallum.

"She understands now she has to put her hand out and take the help being offered," Ms Edwards said.

"You have an appalling history of offences of dishonesty," said Ms MacCallum.

"I view with a degree of circumspection that you have finally seen the light and want to do better.

"You have been offered probation almost constantly since 2000, and you now expect the court to accept at face value that you've had a conversion.

"You can't continue to live this way."

Ms MacCallum told Moore her behaviour and model as a mother "leaves a lot to be desired" and if she continued to offend she faced long jail terms.

Moore was disqualified from driving for nine months; ordered to pay restitution, and convicted only on some charges.