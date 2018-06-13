Your chance to win a cash prize in Enviroplan photo comp

GRAB any camera and capture the beauty of Ipswich's natural environment for your chance to win a prize.

The 16th annual Enviroplan Photographic Competition will open for entries from World Environment Day, June 5, with a share in cash prizes available in different categories.

Entering the awards has been made even easier, with photos captured on camera or smartphone able to be submitted via a new user-friendly website, or through Instagram.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Ipswich councillor Kerry Silver said Instagram was included for the first time in 2017, and had proven popular with a high number of entries.

"The competition is about encouraging people to explore our incredible outdoor areas and conservation estates to help promote the natural wonders of Ipswich," she said.

"Every year we see stunning shots from very talented photographers, with student and adult categories hotly contested.

"Some people have great camera equipment, but many just carry a mobile phone.

"I would encourage people to get snapping and enter their best pictures - no matter what sort of camera was used."

Categories include native wildlife, native plants, natural landscapes, people in nature, plus kids and teens categories and a special 'photo of the month' competition on Instagram.

Terms and conditions for website and Instagram entries are available at enviroplanphotocomp.com.au.