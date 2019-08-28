Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Your chance to walk the Range before it opens to traffic

Greg Osborn
by
28th Aug 2019 6:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERE is a once in a lifetime opportunity to experience amazing views and get up close to an engineering masterpiece that has transformed the southeast's landscape.

The public is invited to walk a 2km section of the newly completed Toowoomba Second Range Crossing on September 7, between Mort St interchange and the viaduct, before it opens to traffic.

The open day will begin at 11am and run through to 5pm.

Visitors will be able to walk to the viaduct enjoying a variety of community food and information stalls, as well as a selection of vintage cars from local clubs on display. From there they can choose to experience the 800m viaduct, taking in the incredible outlook over the Lockyer Valley.

Access to the site will be via free TransLink park 'n' ride buses only.

All visitors must pre-register through Eventbrite - Google TSRC Open Day or head to the TMR Facebook page for more information.

Designated pick-up locations are Neil Street Bus Interchange (central route), Water Street (southern route) and Charlton Speedway (western route).

There is no public parking at the event site.

toowoomba second range crossing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Black cat brutally punched and smashed against ground

    premium_icon Black cat brutally punched and smashed against ground

    Crime The RSPCA is seeking dashcam footage after a cat was savagely attacked by a man in a park in Brisbane’s southwest on Tuesday.

    Close coal industry before robots replace people: Union

    premium_icon Close coal industry before robots replace people: Union

    News CFMEU calls for new royalties in fight to combat machines

    God helps drug dealing party boy change his ways

    premium_icon God helps drug dealing party boy change his ways

    Crime Callum Leo Christopher Grimmond fronts court for selling drugs

    NAPLAN: How Lockyer Valley and Somerset schools performed

    premium_icon NAPLAN: How Lockyer Valley and Somerset schools performed

    News Top school weighs in on how school ranked highly