Your chance to walk the Range before it opens to traffic

HERE is a once in a lifetime opportunity to experience amazing views and get up close to an engineering masterpiece that has transformed the southeast's landscape.

The public is invited to walk a 2km section of the newly completed Toowoomba Second Range Crossing on September 7, between Mort St interchange and the viaduct, before it opens to traffic.

The open day will begin at 11am and run through to 5pm.

Visitors will be able to walk to the viaduct enjoying a variety of community food and information stalls, as well as a selection of vintage cars from local clubs on display. From there they can choose to experience the 800m viaduct, taking in the incredible outlook over the Lockyer Valley.

Access to the site will be via free TransLink park 'n' ride buses only.

All visitors must pre-register through Eventbrite - Google TSRC Open Day or head to the TMR Facebook page for more information.

Designated pick-up locations are Neil Street Bus Interchange (central route), Water Street (southern route) and Charlton Speedway (western route).

There is no public parking at the event site.