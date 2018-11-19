Menu
Win the chance to win the ultimate motorhome adventure.
Your chance to win a motorhome holiday

19th Nov 2018 12:45 PM

Are you craving adventure? The freedom of the open road? Driving holidays are the perfect way to explore the many wonders that Australia has to offer. From coastal getaways to the natural wonders of the outback and everything in between, there are a multitude of destinations just waiting to be discovered.

Together with Apollo Motorhomes, we're giving five lucky readers the chance to win the ultimate adventure, so you can experience all that this beautiful country has to offer for yourself.

With $5,000 towards to create your own motorhome holiday, the stakes are high.

Motorhome holidays are easy - just pack your bag and everything will be ready for you. With Apollo, you can travel at your own pace.

With the largest fleet of campervans and motorhomes in Australia, their range of vehicles can sleep between two and six people, and can be driven with a car licence. Perfect for touring with mates or relaxing with your family, Apollo Motorhomes give you the freedom to create your own adventure, on your own timeline, with no need to unpack when you reach each new destination!

Apollo have been helping holidaymakers discover the scenic routes through Australia, New Zealand and the United States for over 30 years. With turbo engines and power steering, navigating the open road is a breeze.

For your chance to win, head to www.qt.com.au/competitions and enter your details.

Don't miss this opportunity to win a trip of a lifetime, get your entries for this amazing competition in now. Be quick, as the competition is in its final days, and there has already been an overwhelming response. Closing on November 29 2018, there's still time to be in the draw.

Got the travel bug? Visit apollocamper.com and start planning your next adventure.

