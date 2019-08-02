Your chance to name Ipswich's two newest schools

Karina and Seth Threlfall are excited about the new high school to open in the Ripley Valley next year. They stand with foundation principal Brendan Krueger. Seth is the first name down on the list for the high school.

HER four children being some of the first students to pull on the uniform of one of Ipswich's newest schools was enough of a pull to bring Karina Threlfall and her family to the Ripley Valley.

Places at the $120 million Ripley Valley education precinct, which include a primary and high school, are filling fast.

Expressions of interest for enrolment at both schools, located at Providence South Ripley, opened just a couple of weeks ago and interest has been strong so far.

About 70 EOIs have been registered so far between the two schools, which will both open next year.

The high school has a capacity of 110 but that figure could rise if interest continues to climb.

Enrolment numbers are expected to at least double each year with Year 7 and 8 kicking things off in 2020 before a new grade level is added each year from there.

Mrs Threlfall's son Seth, the eldest of four kids, is the first name down on the list for the high school.

"We chose to move to Providence because one it's a nice place and two we knew about the school that was coming," she said.

"We thought it would be a good opportunity for all of our kids.

"We wanted to give him an opportunity to start with the new school because I find it works better in smaller groups and smaller schools.

"(Seth) gets to know more people in the area too. It's a fantastic opportunity."

The high school's foundation principal Brendan Krueger was excited for the "innovative" facilities to be completed.

Stage one of the high school, including an administration building, resource centre and general learning spaces will be finished by the end of October.

By January the rest of the school, including a large indoor sport facility and industrial skills, STEM, hospitality and art spaces, will be completed.

Mr Krueger said the indoor sport facility was particularly exciting.

"(Construction company) Watpac have said it's the biggest indoor sporting centre they've ever done," he said.

"They said we don't know of a school that has a bigger indoor sporting facility than this.

"It's got a double underground carpark and massive indoor courts, it's huge.

"The other innovations in design has been trying to make it blend into the landscape. A lot of work has been done to make it feel like a part of the landscape. The learning spaces have been designed to be fairly flexible in how they're used.

"They have allowed me to have a fair bit of say in what they will look like. That kind of stuff is really exciting."

Two community consultation meetings will be held this month at the Deebing Heights State School hall on August 8 and 22 for a 7pm start.

The focus of the first meeting will be on proposals for both school names with voting open for public feedback. Initial discussions will also be held on the development of the school uniform, motto and vision.

The second meeting will focus on proposals for school uniforms and mottos with voting open for public feedback.