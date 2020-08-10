Your chance to name CBD landmarks

View of new civic plaza as part of Ipswich CBD redevelopment from under construction council administration building.

WITH a new city centre on its way for the heart of Ipswich, residents have been invited to have their say on the naming of new places and spaces.

The initiative is part of a three-week community engagement campaign, as works continue to create a vibrant inner-city hub of entertainment, dining, shopping, business and fun, with stage one set to open by the end of 2020.

As the new city centre continues to take shape, Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said she was excited to launch this great opportunity for the people of Ipswich to share their ideas on names for nine new and existing precincts, including event and function spaces, historic laneways, the civic plaza and new buildings.

“As a new council, our focus is on a spirit of co-operation, open communication and collaboration, starting with this exciting opportunity to submit names for consideration that acknowledge the city’s rich, proud history,” she said.

Those wishing to take part in the community consultation should visit council’s Shape Your Ipswich website.

You can suggest naming options for the development’s new 10,000m2 civic plaza, the city library, children’s library, two new function venues, council’s new administration building, two historical laneways and the overall entertainment, dining, shopping and business precinct.

Council has included historical information on existing places and spaces that could be renamed, as well as some fresh ideas for consideration.

The aim of the engagement process is to create a long list for consideration.

The community will have three weeks, between 10 and 30 August, to have its say.

Deputy Mayor and Chair of the Ipswich Central Redevelopment Committee Marnie Doyle said that consultation represented an incredible opportunity to honour the city’s rich, diverse heritage and history, and to celebrate the proud, successful people who have called Ipswich home.

“We want our residents to join us on the redevelopment journey and to feel a sense of pride and ownership in their new city centre,” Cr Doyle said.

“The new development will be the community’s place to work, shop, play, dine and be entertained so we want them to be part of the naming process.

“We are really excited about seeing what our residents come up with.”

While the suggested names need to adhere to council’s naming policy, which can be found on the Shape Your Ipswich page, all ideas will be considered by the mayor and councillors, with the final decisions to be made at council’s monthly meeting in September.

Visit www.shapeyouripswich.com.au before 30 August and follow the links to view the map of the precinct and register your ideas.