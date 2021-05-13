Your chance to meet the councillors

Division 2 councillors have planned a string of meetings with residents over the coming months as part of Ipswich City Council’s Community Matters program.

The program provides an opportunity for residents to speak directly with councillors about important issues in their area, as well as provide feedback on projects and have a say about council initiatives.

Deputy Mayor and Division 2 Councillor Nicole Jonic said it was an opportunity for the community to meet with their elected representatives.

“I am excited to hear from the community about what changes they’d like to see happen in our area,” Cr Jonic said.

Fellow Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully said the meetings provided the perfect chance to address local issues.

“I encourage our community members to attend one of the Community Matters programs and catch up with us about local issues which are important to you,” Cr Tully said.

“I look forward to meeting some new faces and having important conversations about how you’d like to improve our community.”

You can meet the Division 2 councillors at the following locations: