Your chance to meet a Queensland rugby league legend

IF YOU like a good street party or would just like to get to know your community better, make sure to get to the Springfield Lakes Display Village next month.

Lendlease will hold its first Springfield Lakes Street Party which will feature rugby league legend, Corey Parker as well as DreamWorks' Trolls stars, Poppy and Branch who will be taking photos with guests as they make their way around the display village.

The free event can accommodate up to 1000 people and will offer a Trolls activity centre where children can create their very own scrapbook picture frame, receive free face painting and a range of food options will also be available on the day.

Former Broncos player, Corey Parker will be the special guest at next month's Springfield Lakes Street Party.

Lendlease General Manager for Communities in Queensland Guy Gibson said the event was part of Lendlease's Welcome to the Neighbourhood campaign.

"The street party is part of our summer campaign and is a day out to visit our Springfield Lakes display village and have some fun designed for the whole family," Mr Gibson said.

"The event will be a fun day for everyone and visitors can meet Corey Parker who is a Queensland State of Origin legend and former Broncos player so people of all ages will no doubt be excited at the opportunity to meet him up close and personal.

"Everyone is welcome to attend and a traffic management plan will be in place, but we encourage local residents to walk or cycle to the event."

The Springfield Lakes Street party will be held on Saturday, February 10 from 3pm to 6pm at Sunset Pl, Springfield Lakes.

For more information visit the Facebook event page or call Lendlease on: 1800 223 050.