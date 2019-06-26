Your chance to join cyber crime fight

BRACE YOURSELVES: Professor Raj Gururajan says cyber security is an exciting and rewarding career field.

BRACE YOURSELVES: Professor Raj Gururajan says cyber security is an exciting and rewarding career field.

AS PROOF that not all crime fighters wear badges or capes, the University of Southern Queensland has launched a specialist master's degree for those who want to fight cyber attacks.

Cyber crime is one of the fastest-growing and most prolific types of crime in the country, yet there is a critical skills shortage among those with the know-how to stop it.

The Australian Cyber Security Growth Network estimates 18,000 additional cyber security professionals will be needed by 2026.

USQ's new Master of Cyber Security provides students practical training in cyber protection and security, as well as transferable skills that can be applied to multiple professions.

Program Coordinator of Information Systems Professor Raj Gururajan said it was a great time to embark on a career in cyber security.

"The more we use and rely on technology, the more crucial it is for governments, businesses and individuals to protect themselves against rising cyber security risks,” Professor Gururajan said.

"This has opened the door for countless new opportunities for those keen to forge a career in the rapidly-growing and evolving industry. You could work in ethical hacking or computer forensic, or become an IT security consultant, software developer or cryptographer.

"Our new cyber security program not only provides students the ability to better understand, prevent and combat cyber risks within an organisation, but it can also lead to a range of careers that don't have a technical focus in areas such as policy, legal, risk management or education.”

Professor Gururajan said students would gain experience investigating and solving real-life cyber security challenges.

The Master of Cyber Security is one of two new master's programs offered at USQ from Semester 2. The other is IT Innovation for students wanting to develop advanced skills in Big Data analytics, user-centred design of interfaces, cyber security, blockchain principles and cloud computing.

For more information visit usq.edu.au/it.