Your chance to honour the heroes of our emergency services

DESERVING: The Rotary Club of North Ipswich is asking people to nominate emergency services personnel for this year's Police and Emergency Officer of the Year Awards. Ashleigh Howarth

EMERGENCY services personnel work hard to keep us safe every day but often find themselves in dangerous situations.

Now it is our turn to thank them for their tireless efforts.

The Rotary Club of North Ipswich wants people to nominate local officers from the police force, fire department, ambulance service, State Emergency Service and Rural Fire Brigade who go above and beyond the line of duty and who should be awarded at the Police and Emergency Officer of the Year Awards.

Nominees should display a high standard of professionalism, perform significant acts of courtesy, kindness, understanding or courage, handle complex and difficult situations with humanity and demonstrate excellence in a particular role or task.

If you know someone who goes above and beyond their line of duty, nominate them today. Ashleigh Howarth

Rotary Club of North Ipswich president Anita Dwyer said the club was pleased to offer the awards again.

"It's recognition of the very hard and sometimes very dangerous work these guys do to keep us safe," she said.

Nomination forms are now available on the club's website www.ipswichnorthrotary 9630.org.

All nominations must be submitted by May 3.

An emergency services selection panel will comb through the nominations and chose the winners for each branch.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on May 24 at the Ipswich Corporate Centre at North Ipswich Reserve.