90 BABY PHOTOS: Vote for the cheekiest smile in Ipswich

Greg Osborn
by
12th Jul 2019 12:33 AM
CHEEKY smiles, rockin' outfits, the biggest posers and a bunch of little battlers.

These were just some of the photos we received when we put a call out on QT's Facebook page asking readers for pictures of the cutest babies in Ipswich.

In fact, the response from mums, dads and grandparents was so overwhelming we've decided to expand the competition to include more categories.

In the coming days and weeks you will get the chance to vote for the following:

  • The baby with the cheekiest smile;
  • The city's best dressed bub;
  • The tot sporting the best hat, bow or accessory;
  • The town's biggest poser;
  • And a special category for our little battlers.

Watch out for these polls online or on our Facebook page and be sure to vote.

Once we've tallied the results, we'll publish a story about the winners in the paper and online.

Featured below is our first poll - 90 BABY PHOTOS: Vote for the cheekiest smile in Ipswich.

Click on the poll, it will open in a new window. Click on the photos to read the captions. When you're done looking, select your favourite and then vote.

90 BABY PHOTOS: Vote for the cheekiest smile in Ipswich

