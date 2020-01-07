Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mason’s Cumming’s eyes lit up as he inspected this junior dragster.
Mason’s Cumming’s eyes lit up as he inspected this junior dragster.
Sport

Youngster feels the earth shake

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell.com.au
7th Jan 2020 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORSPORT: The look on the face of Raceview State School’s Mason Cumming said it all as he got a feel for the driver’s seat inside a junior dragster at Willowbank’s New Year’s Thunder on Saturday.

Attending the high-octane top fuel event with grandfather and hero Gary Reid, a former pit crew member whose passion has inspired his interest in the sport, he had a memorable initiation to racing.

Believing the junior dragster was a “bit too small” for his liking, the budding revhead plans to step into the real thing in future just like the professionals.

“Maybe when I’m 11,” he said.

“I really like cars.

“I just like to see them race and the time. I want to be just like grandpa.”

While he revelled in the opportunity to ride shotgun, the eight-year-old will never forget the first time he felt the ground tremble as the top fuelers roared into action.

“The ground was vibrating,” he said.

“It was just crazy.

“It was the noisiest thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Cumming said the cars covered the quarter mile in under four seconds and he could not believe the power on show.

He said he hoped his hero pop would take him along to the track next time.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘You could have walked home’: Magistrate blasts drink driver

        premium_icon ‘You could have walked home’: Magistrate blasts drink driver

        News When presented with the option to walk or drive the 800 metres back to camp, one Lower Mt Walker man chose to get behind the wheel

        Hoodlums in stolen Toyota ransack Somerset petrol station

        premium_icon Hoodlums in stolen Toyota ransack Somerset petrol station

        News The owner of a Somerset petrol station was sleeping when he got the call no...

        Bulk bill boundary change cuts Ipswich

        premium_icon Bulk bill boundary change cuts Ipswich

        News Doctors have aired concerns over the decision to remove increased bulk billing...

        Shock business closure leaves $400K debt

        premium_icon Shock business closure leaves $400K debt

        News Ipswich bakery that went into liquidation owes more than $422,000.