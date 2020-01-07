Youngster feels the earth shake

Mason’s Cumming’s eyes lit up as he inspected this junior dragster.

MOTORSPORT: The look on the face of Raceview State School’s Mason Cumming said it all as he got a feel for the driver’s seat inside a junior dragster at Willowbank’s New Year’s Thunder on Saturday.

Attending the high-octane top fuel event with grandfather and hero Gary Reid, a former pit crew member whose passion has inspired his interest in the sport, he had a memorable initiation to racing.

Believing the junior dragster was a “bit too small” for his liking, the budding revhead plans to step into the real thing in future just like the professionals.

“Maybe when I’m 11,” he said.

“I really like cars.

“I just like to see them race and the time. I want to be just like grandpa.”

While he revelled in the opportunity to ride shotgun, the eight-year-old will never forget the first time he felt the ground tremble as the top fuelers roared into action.

“The ground was vibrating,” he said.

“It was just crazy.

“It was the noisiest thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Cumming said the cars covered the quarter mile in under four seconds and he could not believe the power on show.

He said he hoped his hero pop would take him along to the track next time.