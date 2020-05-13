Youngmoze shuns fake icons in new rap clip

Youngmoze on the way up

WHILE most hip-hop stars rap about money, drugs and women, Toowoomba MC Youngmoze prefers to put out positive vibes.

His latest music video, titled Stygian (feat. Vilan) is an ode to rejecting the false idols of fame and fortune and working instead to enrich the lives of others around him.

"I want to make people happy," he said.

"Music really does impact people and when people look up to you, they really do get influenced by you."

The message resonated with his fans racking up more than 20,000 views on YouTube in the three days.

Better still his dance challenges have been viewed more than one million times.

"I never thought they would have that reach," Youngmoze said

The rapper - whose real name is Moses Quoibia - is mostly self-taught.

A new clip from Youngmoze titled Stygian (feat. Vilan)- is gaining popularity after its release at the weekend. Picture: Kevin Farmer

He arrived in Toowoomba as a Liberian refuge a decade ago and wants to develop the city's hip-hop scene.

"I am working towards my first gig but I want to feature other artists as well."

Click here to watch Youngmoze new clip.