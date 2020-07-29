Young woman’s life saved thanks to double organ transplant

Ipswich double organ transplant recipient Alise Minogue is making the most of life and is very grateful for her “second chance”, thanks to an organ donation.

Despite missing years of schooling, the now 27-year-old university student and recent TAFE graduate has made the most of study and opportunities.

“I’m so grateful to be healthy, I wouldn’t change anything, but it hasn’t been easy. I think because I never got to go to school and experience education, I’ve found my own path,” she said.

Ms Minogue was born with infantile polycystic kidney disease, a lifelong genetic disease that gets worse over time as fluid-filled cysts form and enlarge the kidneys, often leading to kidney failure.

Her childhood was spent in and out of hospital, many times fighting for life in intensive care or enduring the effects of her condition and subsequent infections.

Growing up in Sydney, she said the The Children’s Hospital at Westmead became her second home.

“Multiple medications, therapies and surgeries to keep me alive took their toll on my body,” she said.

Ms Minogue’s parents were told their pre-teen would need a kidney transplant, but it wasn’t long until a secondary condition put further pressure on her body.

“I was about 11 or 12 when my liver started failing, and we knew I needed a transplant. I was very, very ill, and developed sepsis,” Alise said.

“I was diagnosed with a condition called cholangitis and this became the bigger problem. My body would constantly become immune to different prescribed antibiotics because I would be on them for such long periods due to constant infections.”

Ms Minogue had a liver and kidney transplant in 2003 before moving with her family to Ipswich to start a new life.

“I’ve been back to the hospital to visit the doctors and surgeons who did the surgery – they are like a second family to me,” she said.

“Now I live in Ipswich, the doctors and nurses at the hospital have been amazing. Every time I’m admitted, they are always so caring and look after me.”

Alise is encouraging families and loved ones to talk to each other about their wishes, learn more about organ donation or join the donor register.

“I was a child, and I was under heavy drugs a lot of the time, so I don’t remember most of it,” she said.

Ms Minogue does remember the moment the news broke that a donor match had been found.

“I had been on the transplant waiting list for four years and very ill for 12 years. My parents and brother Jack were by my side, and in 48 hours I was ready for what was a 14-hour operation.”

In four days, Ms Minogue was walking, and began setting goals each day, determined to make the most of her second chance. Amazingly, she went home two weeks after the double transplant.