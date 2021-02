A YOUNG woman has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision at Amberley.

The incident at the corner of Cunningham Hwy and Rosewood Rd about 9.20am on Wednesday morning.

Paramedics assessed two patients at the scene.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

She was reportedly complaining of neck pain.

The driver of the second vehicle did not require medical treatment.