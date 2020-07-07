Menu
A young woman was hospitalised overnight after a small fire broke out at Lake Borumba.
Young woman hospitalised after fire sparks at Lake Borumba

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
7th Jul 2020 12:30 PM
A YOUNG woman was hospitalised overnight after a small fire broke out at Lake Borumba.

Emergency service crews reportedly received the call to a fire in bushland on Yabba Creek Rd just after 6pm last night, arriving to find two people with varying burns.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said a female aged in her late teens had suffered burns to her lower limbs.

She was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The spokeswoman said a man found at the scene had suffered minor burns and did not require transport to hospital.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said two fire crews had attended the scene, and had left by about 7:30pm.

The fire appeared to have broken out at a campsite in the area.

Gympie Times

