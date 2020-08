HORSE FALL: A woman in her 20s was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after a serious fall from a horse earlier today. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight

A YOUNG woman has been flown to Bundaberg Hospital after sustaining serious head and facial injuries when she fell of a horse.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics arrived to the rural property on Wahoon and Perw Haupell Rd in Arabanga at 12.24pm.

The woman in her 20s was first transported to the Gayndah Health Service, before being flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition.