Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
News

Young woman dies in head-on crash with truck

Carlie Walker
28th Sep 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 4:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN aged in her mid-20s has been killed after her car crashed head-on with a truck on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

The crash happened just a few hundred metres from the Susan River Homstead turn-off about 7.25pm Sunday.

Two other vehicles are believed to have been caught up in the crash.

A man aged in his 20s escaped with no injuries, as did a family in the third car.

The truck driver was also uninjured.

Investigations into the cause were continuing on Sunday night.

The arterial was closed for several hours and traffic from Hervey Bay diverted along Churchill Mine Rd.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two hospitalised after car-motorbike highway collision

        Premium Content Two hospitalised after car-motorbike highway collision

        News Two women were rushed to Ipswich Hospital after a car and motorbike collided on the Warrego Highway.

        Man charged with attempted murder

        Premium Content Man charged with attempted murder

        Crime A man has been charged with attempted murder following a disturbance in Ipswich on...

        Brisbane dad was getaway driver in $10,000 Night Owl theft

        Premium Content Brisbane dad was getaway driver in $10,000 Night Owl theft

        Crime A dad-of-two helped a group of men escape with stolen tobacco after they robbed an...

        Woman rushed to hospital after skydiving accident

        Premium Content Woman rushed to hospital after skydiving accident

        News Paramedics rushed to the scene of a skydiving accident reported off the Brisbane...