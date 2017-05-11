25°
News

Young woman calls on Ipswich to volunteer

Anna Hartley
| 11th May 2017 4:00 PM
VITAL WORK: Ipswich's Jennefer Simon volunteers for disability support service Choice Passion Life (CPL).
VITAL WORK: Ipswich's Jennefer Simon volunteers for disability support service Choice Passion Life (CPL). Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR many 20-year-olds life is taken up with university, work and a busy social life.

While Jennefer Simon does all those things, the Ipswich business student decided to also make time to volunteer.

She says it was the best decision she's ever made.

"I would tell (other young people) to give volunteering a shot, definitely," she said.

"You can still party but giving some time to volunteer will make you feel like you're doing something that's bigger than yourself.

"There's nothing you will regret, you'll meet some amazing people and you won't look back."

The former Redbank Plains State High School student has been volunteering with disability support organisation, Choice, Passion, Life for four months.

"One of the main reasons I volunteered was to get as much business experience as I can and to give back to the community," she said.

I just saw the opportunity at CPL and it really interested me. I've always thought it seemed like a nice organisation and I was right.

"I do a lot of filing, answering calls and greeting clients as they come in.

"Working with a company like CPL would be great in the future if the opportunity presents itself, I'd love to work for a not-for-profit organisation in the future."

Ms Simon said being recognised this week for National Volunteer Week, which runs from May 8-14, made her feel appreciated.

"Volunteering is such a great way to give back to the community and make a positive impact in other people's lives. It makes me feel a sense of accomplishment," she said.

Visit volunteering australia.org or volunteer. com.au for information on how to volunteer.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  volunteering

New law spells major shake-up for dog owners, pet shops

New law spells major shake-up for dog owners, pet shops

Got a frisky dog? You need to read this.

REVEALED: Gonski funding increase for Ipswich schools

Hot classroom.

What's your child worth?

Goodna man killed in horrific head-on with truck

The fatal crash occurred on the Brisbane Valley Highway, south of Esk.

Police investigating fatal crash

$1.4M lawsuit a hump in the road for Mutdapilly camel farm

Camel at the Australian Wild Camel Corporation and Australia's largest camel dairy farm at Harrisville.

Property owner alleges he has been chasing the money for five months

Local Partners

Today Show broadcast live in Ipswich tomorrow

Public invited to Queens Park from 5.30am as Lisa and Karl hit town

Jan's big morning tea lifts hopes of cancer patients

FAITHFUL FRIENDS: Del Jarvis, Jan Grieve and Jean Jeffs are preparing for Compassionate Friends' Biggest Morning Tea at the Ipswich Showgrounds on May 25.

Compassionate Friends do Ipswich proud with their love and care

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

LIVE MUSIC: This One Time at Band Camp perform for the large crowd at ANZAC Park on New Year's Eve. Adrian Brookes, Craig Walsh, Scott Rub and Seb Harris. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

The latest from the city's live music scene

Why Lorna Jane Clarkson is coming to Ipswich

Lorna Jane Clarkson is coming to Ipswich next week.

FITNESS mogul to inspire next generation to stay healthy

20 new things coming to Ipswich in 2017

A vegan cafe will be opening in Redbank Plains.

SEE what's in store for Ipswich this year.

Sausage sanga without the bread? Pete goes full paleo

IF there’s no bread or sauce, is it even a sausage sandwich? Pete Evans thinks so.

Doug Parkinson to rock city with Cocker, '60s hits

SOUL: Doug Parkinson, one of Australian rock's great voices, will light up the Ipswich Festival tomorrow night.

Ipswich Festival to come alive to one of Oz music's great voices

These hilarious Facebook posts will make you cringe

Entertainment

A series of dim-witted online posts will make you chuckle

Today Show denies Block of Cash giveaway is a ‘scam’

The Today show is coming to regional Queensland on Monday May 30. The crew, from left, Stevie Jacobs, Sylvia Jeffreys, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson, Tim Gilbert and Richard Wilkins. Supplied by Channel 9.

Nine forced to deny that popular morning segment is a scam

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

LIVE MUSIC: This One Time at Band Camp perform for the large crowd at ANZAC Park on New Year's Eve. Adrian Brookes, Craig Walsh, Scott Rub and Seb Harris. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

The latest from the city's live music scene

Haunting and homely recording from Elbury

RECORDING: Elbury are this week's featured artists.

Brisbane's quintet talk about their debut LP

'Did you enjoy my husband?': The tear-filled text

Lucy breaks down as she reads the text message to Carl and the group.

“I’m curious to know if you enjoyed f***ing my husband."

GREAT VALUE CHARACTER HOME (Circa 1900) + BIG SHED ON 890SQM

6 Mary Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 4 Offers From...

Classic, picture perfect "Queenslander" boasting traditional wraparound verandah situated on a generous, elevated 890sqm corner block in a sought after location...

Potential to Expand your portfolio

2 John Street, Redbank 4301

House 3 2 4 $275,000

The area of Redbank is expanding into a small town investment location as its position is in the centre of Brisbane and Ipswich + Springfield City...

ENDLESS OPPORTUNITIES

10 Thallon Road, Hatton Vale 4341

House 5 2 $349,000

Truly unique, this one of a kind home offers an opportunity for those looking for a large family home, and although there is work to do, with a bit of elbow grease...

Sitting High on 1,000m²

42 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 $329,000

This lowset brick home has it all, Four spacious bedrooms, all with built-ins. At one end of the home is the master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite and at...

1100m2 Warehouse In Ideal Location

2-6 Monigold Place, Dinmore 4303

Commercial Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto ... Auction Venue:...

Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto the Ipswich Motorway, Warrego Highway or Cunningham Highway. andbull; 1100 m2 warehouse...

Inner City Home or Business?

44 Roderick Street, Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 4 $499,000

How would you use this home? Do you choose to occupy this gorgeous three bedroom inner city character home that has all the trademark charm of a home built in...

TOTALLY UNIQUE, PRIVATE &amp; CONVENIENT!

9 Ranch Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 3 $369,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is totally unique & loaded with charm & personality. Not only does it not look like every other home from the front...

LIVING OR INVESTING ON A BUDGET!

14/5 Spalding Street, Goodna 4300

Unit 2 1 1 $199,000

Buying your own unit or investment property doesn’t have to break your budget and leave you with no money! This great two bedroom unit in a beautifully maintained...

Immaculate &amp; Affordable

2 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 2 $345,000

This immaculate low set brick home just screams value for money and is situated on a corner block in the heart of Yamanto. This beautiful home consists of three...

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $265,000

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

$1.4M lawsuit a hump in the road for Mutdapilly camel farm

Camel at the Australian Wild Camel Corporation and Australia's largest camel dairy farm at Harrisville.

Property owner alleges he has been chasing the money for five months

First home underway at Waterlea Walloon

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

The home has already been sold to a local buyer

Quirky old buildings offered up for new businesses

Church on East St

Fancy running your business out of church?

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!