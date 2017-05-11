Young woman calls on Ipswich to volunteer

FOR many 20-year-olds life is taken up with university, work and a busy social life.

While Jennefer Simon does all those things, the Ipswich business student decided to also make time to volunteer.

She says it was the best decision she's ever made.

"I would tell (other young people) to give volunteering a shot, definitely," she said.

"You can still party but giving some time to volunteer will make you feel like you're doing something that's bigger than yourself.

"There's nothing you will regret, you'll meet some amazing people and you won't look back."

The former Redbank Plains State High School student has been volunteering with disability support organisation, Choice, Passion, Life for four months.

"One of the main reasons I volunteered was to get as much business experience as I can and to give back to the community," she said.

I just saw the opportunity at CPL and it really interested me. I've always thought it seemed like a nice organisation and I was right.

"I do a lot of filing, answering calls and greeting clients as they come in.

"Working with a company like CPL would be great in the future if the opportunity presents itself, I'd love to work for a not-for-profit organisation in the future."

Ms Simon said being recognised this week for National Volunteer Week, which runs from May 8-14, made her feel appreciated.

"Volunteering is such a great way to give back to the community and make a positive impact in other people's lives. It makes me feel a sense of accomplishment," she said.

Visit volunteering australia.org or volunteer. com.au for information on how to volunteer.