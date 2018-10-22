Young winner's time to shine at Ipswich business awards

All the nominees and winners on stage at the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce Business Awards

EVERYONE is a winner when it comes to Ipswich business, according to those who came up roses at the weekend.

The message was clear from all the nominees at the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry business awards on Saturday night, and that was the future looked bright for local business in Ipswich.

Winner of the Young Business Person of the Year award, Jessika Brigginshaw, is still at a loss for words after taking home one of the most prestigious awards for her work as owner of B Indulged Lash Brow and Skin Clinic, a beauty salon on Blackstone Road with a large loyal customer base.

"I was absolutely over the moon with the nomination, just to be a finalist was a privilege and I was speechless when my name was called out," Mrs Brigginshaw said. "I had no speech prepared as I thought the people I was up against were so phenomenal.

"It's the result of ten years of working six or seven days a week, a husband, two young kids (five and two), my amazing team of staff...I'm still speechless, still over the moon about it. It's such an honour."

Nominee Dean Zurvas, Winner Jessica Brigginshaw, sponsor TAFE Queensland's Brett Kinnance, and nominee WOW Mobility's Lauren Antonenko Talitha Rice Photography

The 31 year-old is preparing to open her next venture in Rosalie, where she is opening something unique in an industry that is booming.

"I'm running around a lot at the moment - we are opening a café, salon and training centre in Rosalie which I'm really excited about. I've had the Ipswich salon for 10 years. I have lots of clients travelling from overseas and interstate to see me so it will be good to have a salon and training centre closer to the city.

"We are definitely a different salon in Ipswich, very advanced, offering cosmetic tattooing, skin treatments, and we have our fingers on the pulse. I presented at expos in Sydney and Brisbane, and we are so known for these advanced treatments. I've been doing cosmetic tattooing for six-and-a-half years and it's a booming industry.

"I've had clients come from New Zealand, and another student come from Bali. The new business will be awesome. I have a coffee every day so why not have it all? This is something different in the marketplace.

"I'm one to be more behind the camera, so to speak, I'm 'head down, bum up' as a business owner. My advice to anyone starting in business is simple. Always have a backup, be prepared to work hard, give 120 per cent, you can't drop the ball at any stage and plan for events A, B, C and D."

The winners

Ipswich City Council - New Business of the Year

Pet Dinners

Llewellyn Motors - Customer Service Award

Pterodactyl Helicopters

Ipswich Turf Club - Tourism / Community Event of the Year

IHF Park2Park

River 94.9 - Community Involvement Award

Ipswich Hospice Care

TAFE Queensland- Young Business Person of the Year

Jessika Brigginshaw (B Indulged Lash Brow and Skin Clinic)

Sirromet Wines - Business Person of the Year

Martin Sammut (Sammut Bulow)

Konica Minolta - Innovation in Business Award

Hello Home Doctor Service

The Queensland Times - Small Business of the Year

Pterodactyl Helicopters

RPQ Pty Ltd - Business of the Year

AUSblue

Ipswich Region Food & Agribusiness Network Award

Naughty Little Kids

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce & Industry President's Award

TAE Aerospace