Young voices of Ipswich play their part

IT WAS Ipswich's time to shine this week when hundreds of school students took part in the nation's biggest sing-along.
Students from nine schools in the region gathered at North Ipswich Reserve for Music: Count Us In - an annual event where half a million kids across the country sing the same song at the same time.
The Ipswich event on Thursday included a performance from emerging artist Brookie Austen, with Mayor is Andrew Antoniolli attending to show his support for the young vocalists.
The song, Shine Together, was a collaboration by students Sadie Mustoe, Makayla Forbes, Elliena Escott, Marcus and Tiffany Yeo, who worked with program ambassador John Foreman and mentor Taylor Henderson.