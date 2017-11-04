Community

Young voices of Ipswich play their part

FINE VOICE: Ipswich school students from across the region came together for the Music: Count Us In performance at North Ipswich Reserve. Students from Ipswich Central State School.
IT WAS Ipswich's time to shine this week when hundreds of school students took part in the nation's biggest sing-along.

Students from nine schools in the region gathered at North Ipswich Reserve for Music: Count Us In - an annual event where half a million kids across the country sing the same song at the same time.

The Ipswich event on Thursday included a performance from emerging artist Brookie Austen, with Mayor is Andrew Antoniolli attending to show his support for the young vocalists.

The song, Shine Together, was a collaboration by students Sadie Mustoe, Makayla Forbes, Elliena Escott, Marcus and Tiffany Yeo, who worked with program ambassador John Foreman and mentor Taylor Henderson.

