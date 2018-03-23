Young Veterans gives new life to the RSL

NEXT GENERATION: David Wyatt (right) from Young Veterans, his son Kye Wyatt and Rob Wadley president of the Ipswich RSL Sub Branch.

NEXT GENERATION: David Wyatt (right) from Young Veterans, his son Kye Wyatt and Rob Wadley president of the Ipswich RSL Sub Branch. David Nielsen

AN organisation which has helped to boost numbers in RSL sub branches across different parts of the country is now being launched in Ipswich.

Being a defence city, the Young Veterans program is going to be a real asset to the region, as it aims to help former and current service men and women become a vital part in their local RSL.

Young Veterans also aims to interact veterans from all conflicts, peacekeeping missions, ex-serving and current ADF Members in conjunction with the RSL to provide outdoor activities for veterans to participate in. Some of the activities they hold includes camping, four wheel driving, motorbike rides, fishing trips, bushwalking and more.

David Wyatt has been involved in Young Veterans for awhile now, and has seen first hand how vital this program is to help military personnel re-connect with their local communities.

He hopes to see more people from RAAF Amberley join the cause and help to boost numbers so the RSL can continue to help veterans now and into the future.

"I have been thinking about starting a chapter here in Ipswich for a very long time," Mr Wyatt said.

"Alot of the younger service men and women don't know about what the RSL can do for the community, so this is a great way for them to become more involved.

"They can help with advocacy issues, welfare issues, mentoring and getting the veterans more involved in the community."

Ipswich RSL Sub Branch president Rob Wadley said they were thrilled to partner with Young Veterans and grow the support network throughout the city.

"When David approached us, we said by all means we would be involved," he said.

"We have been trying to get more younger people involved in the RSL for a very long time, so we see this as a great partnership.

"Veterans are not only old people -they are young people too. Anyone who puts on a uniform is a veteran.

"It is the younger generation who will eventually take over the RSL in the future."

The Ipswich RSL Sub Branch has operated for 100 years, and the new partnership with Young Veterans will see it hopefully be here to help defence personnel for another 100.

To celebrate the Young Veterans Ipswich launch, a barbecue will be held at Memorial Hall, Nicholas St on March 25. All current defence force personnel and their families can grab a snag from the free sausage sizzle, take part in the activities and ask questions about Young Veterans.

For more details, email David Wyatt on davewyatt_ urbanghosts@hotmail.com or phone the Ipswich RSL Sub Branch on 3281 4159.