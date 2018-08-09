Young tradies down tools for special occasion

THE FUTURE tradies of Ipswich downed tools for a moment to bask in their achievements over the past year, when Apprenticeships Queensland hosted its annual awards night.

Junior Construction Achievement award winner Shadrach Sheehan said the awards served as testament to the hard work being done across all trades to nurture the younger generation.

Now two years into his apprenticeship with cabinet makers GW and DC Wathen, the 19-year-old said the steep learning curve had only increased his desire to be a tradesmen.

"I love all aspects of this job and the trade in general,” Mr Sheehan said.

"We work on architecturally designed kitchens and bathrooms. Everything has to be on point and exactly how the customer wants it. You must have attention to detail. It has been a big learning curve but one I have thoroughly enjoyed.”

The Springfield apprentice and former Woodcrest College student said the AQ Awards were a success and he was happy just to have been nominated.

Stephen Olssen from Busy at Work congratulates Junior Construction Achievement winner Shadrach Sheehan. Nicola Rose

"There are a lot of people out there trying really hard and doing great work in their chosen trade,” he said.

AQ general manager Paul Hillberg said the awards were all about getting a positive message out about the work ethic and abilities of the current generation of apprentices - young people just like Shadrach and overall Apprentice of the Year Jake Woods.

"It's an environment where the leaders are from an older generation, and apprentices can cop a bit of flack from time to time - they can be the butt of the jokes,” Mr Hillberg said.

"Often I think people suffer from a bit of amnesia; I'm sure they believe they were fantastic when they were young apprentices.

"It is more important than ever before that we recognise those who stand out, because it gives apprentices a pat on the back and gets positive stories out there about what our apprentices do.”

Winners

School based apprentice/Trainee

Encouragement: Riley McGill; Jesse Townsend - Tafe South West; Anneliese Campbell

Achievement: Reid Theaker

Trainee of the Year

Encouragement: Emily McDonald

Achievement: Rhianna Bevan

Junior Automotive Apprentice

Encouragement: Jacob O'Keefe

Achievement: Bob Majetic

Senior Automotive Apprentice

Encouragement: Jay Ewens-Dickson

Achievement: Jake Woods

Engineering Apprentice

Encouragement: Glenn Tipton

Achievement: Jack Grayson

Junior Construction

Encouragement: Dylan Osborne

Achievement: Shadrach Sheehan

Senior Construction

Encouragement: Tyler Sutton; Brae Skillern

Achievement: Mitchell Ryan

Apprentice of the Year

Jake Woods