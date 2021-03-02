Young tradie blames boots for motoring mishap

Bradley Wilde said his work boots caused him to lose control of his car before he crashed into a pole.

A TRADESMAN has blamed his bulky work boots for causing a crash which resulted in him being badly injured and also facing charges.

Bradley Wilde said he normally drove with bare feet but was instructed by his boss that he must drive while wearing boots.

After going for a practice run in his own vehicle, a Commodore, he lost control after claiming his boots hindered the use of the pedals.

Bradley Darren Wilde, 25, a landscaper/property maintenance worker from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention on River Road at Dinmore at 5.35am on November 11; and driving when drug positive to cannabis.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said police were called to a Dinmore crash scene at 5.35am and came across a damaged Holden Commodore that had collided with a pole.

He said Wilde was still in the driver’s seat and due to his injuries was unable to complete a breath test at the scene.

A blood specimen was taken at the hospital and tested positive to cannabis.

“He said he stopped at traffic lights on Brisbane Road and accelerated when the lights went green,” Sgt Donnelly said.

“The rear wheels of the Commodore spun out and he was attempting to correct the trajectory when it collided with the street light.

“He said he was wearing new work boots.

“The tyre marks go for 80 metres. The vehicle has hit the pole at high speed, destroying the street light.”

Sgt Donnelly said police maintained the onus was on the driver to operate a vehicle safely.

Wilde told the court he agreed with the police facts.

“I was driving with work boots. I’d never driven with boots on,” Wilde said.

“I always drive with thongs or bare feet.

“My boss said I needed to be able to drive with boots on so I did.

“I hit some gravel. I hit the accelerator again, tried to regain control.

“I knocked myself out into the power pole. I woke up to someone there.”

Magistrate Terry Duroux asked Wilde if he had received the damage bill for the light pole.

“No, nothing,” he said.

“I expect you will get a bill soon,” Mr Duroux assured him.

“You’re still a young bloke. It seems you got into strife with the boots and made the wrong decision.”

Mr Duroux said Wilde should consider that it may not have happened if he did not have the drug in his system.

Wilde was convicted and fined $700 and disqualified from driving for two months.